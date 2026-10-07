The US Embassy in Russia issued an alert acknowledging press reports of a suspected pneumonic plague death in the Irkutsk region

WHO said Russian authorities reported no confirmed plague case in Irkutsk, with the official cause of the laboratory worker's death still unconfirmed

The WHO initially assessed the public health risk as moderate to low for Irkutsk and very low for the broader European region

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The US Embassy in Russia has flagged press reports of a suspected pneumonic plague death in the Irkutsk region, along with associated hospital closures and quarantine measures.

US Embassy Delivers Scary Warning to Citizens in Russia After Plague Death: " Depart Immediately”

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An alert, posted to the State Department's TravelGov account on X, stated that the embassy was aware of press reports linking the death of an individual to suspected pneumonic plague and of related quarantine and closure measures at hospitals in the city of Irkutsk.

The statement was based on media reports and did not amount to an independent confirmation of those claims.

The statement did not introduce a new travel warning or alter the State Department's existing Level 4 advisory for Russia, which has been in place since 29 December 2025.

That advisory, the highest level issued by the State Department, advises Americans not to travel to Russia under any circumstances, citing terrorism, civil unrest, wrongful detention and other serious risks.

"The U.S. government has limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia, especially outside of Moscow," the embassy alert read.

"The State Department's Level 4 Travel Advisory [Do Not Travel] for Russia remains in place and states U.S. citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately."

WHO Assesses Risk as Low Amid Uncertainty

The World Health Organisation said Russian authorities had reported that no plague case had been recorded in Irkutsk.

However, as of Tuesday, the official cause of death of a laboratory worker identified as Daria Shipilova remained unconfirmed.

Initial media reports had linked Shipilova's death to pneumonic plague, a form of the disease that spreads via respiratory particles and attacks the lungs.

The WHO noted that pneumonic plague can be fatal within 18 to 24 hours of symptoms appearing if left untreated, though common antibiotics administered early are effective against the infection.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the case, the WHO's preliminary assessment placed the public health risk at moderate to low for the Irkutsk region, low for Russia as a whole, and very low for the broader WHO European region.

The agency cautioned that its assessment could be revised as more information became available.

The US Embassy reiterated that American citizens currently in Russia should depart the country immediately and that those planning travel to Russia are strongly advised against doing so, citing wrongful detention risks and ongoing security concerns.

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Source: YEN.com.gh