Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, former Consul General of the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta, was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme

The charges mark the first ever prosecution brought under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, a landmark enforcement action by the US Department of Justice

Three others arrested alongside Serrano include her two sons and a former consulate employee, all accused of roles in concealing and collecting illicit payments

The former Consul General of the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme, in what US authorities have confirmed are the first charges ever brought under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA).

Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez, identified in court documents as Ada Serrano, was taken into custody in Atlanta following the unsealing of a federal indictment.

Former Honduran consul Ada Serrano faces historic bribery and money laundering charges in the first prosecution Image credit: Rattankun Thongbun, Ronaldo Bolaños/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She faces one count of conspiracy to violate FEPA, one count of violating FEPA, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Three co-conspirators also arrested

Three individuals were arrested alongside Serrano for their alleged roles in the scheme. Her two sons, Luis Euceda Serrano and Angel Euceda Serrano, both residents of Suwanee, Georgia, were among those charged. Mario Antonio Castellanos Velasquez, a former consulate employee and Atlanta resident, was also arrested.

According to court documents, the scheme ran from at least August 2024 through March 2026. During that period, Ada Serrano allegedly used her position as Consul General to demand bribes from a Tennessee-based company, identified as Consular Services Company, which arranged consulate appointments and transportation for Honduran nationals seeking passports, identification documents, and other consular services.

Prosecutors allege that after Serrano's appointment as Consul General, she required the company to pay a bribe for every person it transported to the consulate. In exchange, her office allowed those clients to access the appointments they needed. Castellanos is accused of acting as a direct point of contact between Serrano and those associated with the company.

Sons accused of laundering cash bribes

To conceal the proceeds, Serrano allegedly directed that cash collected from the scheme be funnelled to her sons. From around July 2023 through December 2024, Luis and Angel Euceda are accused of depositing amounts ranging from $100 to $6,000 into their personal bank accounts in the Northern District of Georgia.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said the charges send a clear message that the Department of Justice would not shield foreign officials who exploit their positions. "Companies should be able to play by the rules and compete based on the strength of their products and services, not based on extortion or their willingness to pay off corrupt officials," he said.

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia added that foreign diplomats operating in the country could not use their authority to extort bribes, stating his office would vigorously prosecute such conduct "no matter how highly placed the criminal is."

The FBI's Atlanta Field Office, supported by the FBI's International Corruption Unit, led the investigation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

OK Frimpong agrees to extradition

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong had agreed to his extradition to the United States.

Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, one of the lawyers on the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North's legal team, broke the news during an interview on Starr FM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh