South African-born jurist Navi Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, with the Norwegian Nobel Committee announcing the award in Oslo

Pillay, 85, was attending the Nuremberg Forum in Germany when she learned of her win and addressed a standing ovation from the audience

The award is widely seen as a rebuke to both US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu, who have rejected findings from a commission she led

Navi Pillay, the South African-born jurist, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and current ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her decades of work advancing international law and human rights.

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva. Credit: Martial Trezzini

Source: Original

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award on Friday in Oslo, Norway. Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the committee, said Pillay's body of work "is a source of hope and inspiration to all those who seek to bring about a more peaceful world."

Pillay, 85, was attending the Nuremberg Forum, a conference dedicated to the discussion of international law, when she was informed of the honour.

The city holds deep significance for international jurisprudence, as it was the site of the post-World War II trials of war criminals that helped lay the foundations of the modern international legal order.

Addressing a crowd that rose to its feet, Pillay said: "Firstly, at this venue, your applause means a great deal to me. You know, you don't want to receive an award, prize or anything unless the public agrees that you deserve this."

She added, with characteristic humour: "But being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this information."

A Career Built on Contentious Causes

The prize is expected to be interpreted as a pointed rebuke of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom have publicly rejected the conclusions of a UN inquiry Pillay chaired.

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, established under the UN-backed Human Rights Council in 2021, concluded a year ago that Israel bore responsibility for genocide in Gaza and that its top political and military leaders had incited genocide. Israel, which refused to cooperate with the commission, has firmly denied the findings.

Both Trump and Netanyahu have been openly critical of the international institutions in which Pillay has built her career, making her selection by the Nobel Committee a symbolically significant one.

Pillay has consistently rejected accusations of antisemitism levelled by her critics. In a previous interview with the Associated Press, she noted that she worked closely alongside Jewish lawyers during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and was formally invited to visit Israel during her tenure as UN rights chief from 2008 to 2014.

Her career has taken her through some of the most sensitive legal terrain of the past half-century, from challenging apartheid-era injustices in South Africa to overseeing investigations into alleged atrocities affecting some of the world's most vulnerable populations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh