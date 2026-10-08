Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo tied the knot with long-time partner Jordeen Buckley

Semenyo shared a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's special day

The wedding comes nearly a year after Semenyo proposed to Buckley in November 2025, with the couple together since 2020

Antoine Semenyo has officially entered a new chapter in his personal life, marrying his long-time partner Jordeen Buckley in a beautiful ceremony on Thursday, October 8.

Antoine Semenyo ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, in a beautiful wedding ceremony: Photo credit: @antoinesemenyo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Semenyo marries Jordeen

The 26-year-old footballer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the occasion, offering fans a warm look at the celebrations as he and Buckley exchanged vows surrounded by family and loved ones.

Semenyo chose the October international break to mark the milestone, giving him the time to celebrate away from club duties.

Below are the photos from Semenyo's wedding, as shared on Instagram:

The couple's relationship stretches back to 2020, when Semenyo was still making his name at Bristol City.

Buckley has remained a constant presence throughout his rise in professional football, regularly travelling to matches and sharing in his biggest career moments.

She was also at his side during Ghana's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Semenyo proved instrumental for the Black Stars and collected the Player of the Match award following their 1-0 group-stage win over Panama.

The road to the wedding began in November 2025, when Semenyo proposed to Buckley.

The engagement drew widespread attention after Buckley posted pictures from the proposal on social media and showed off her engagement ring, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments with congratulations.

What's next for Semenyo?

With his wedding celebrations now over, the Man City star will turn his attention back to football, returning to action with a new title to his name — husband.

Semenyo has already enjoyed a remarkable rise, progressing from the Championship to Bournemouth before earning a move to one of England’s biggest clubs.

He has also developed from a promising prospect into an increasingly important figure for the Black Stars, making his journey impressive both on and off the pitch.

After missing Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers through injury, Semenyo is expected to be fit and available for Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, October 11.

Semenyo nominated for PFA Fans’ Player of the Month

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo was nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for September.

The Black Stars winger is one of six players shortlisted for the award, alongside Pascal Groß, Alexander Isak and other Premier League stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh