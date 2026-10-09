Nafisa Mahama approved a one-time 50% bonus for all Dzata Cement workers as the company marked its fifth anniversary

The company’s finance director announced the reward in appreciation of employees’ dedication over the past five years

The managing director also outlined plans to strengthen operations, maintain product quality and invest in staff

Nafisa Mahama, the daughter of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama and managing director of Dzata Cement, has approved a one-time 50% bonus for all workers at the company.

Dzata Cement workers get a 50% bonus approved by Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter. Image credit: Citizen_kafui, Dzata Cement

Source: UGC

The announcement was made during Dzata Cement’s fifth anniversary launch and durbar, held at its plant in Tema on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The reward recognises employees’ dedication and contribution to the company over the past five years, making staff appreciation a key part of the anniversary celebration.

Finance director announces workers’ bonus

In a video shared by GHBRAIN on TikTok, the company’s finance director addressed the gathering and announced that the managing director had approved the payment.

The announcement concerned a one-time bonus for all workers. It should therefore be distinguished from a permanent increase in employees’ regular salaries.

The post did not specify the payment date or explain the amount against which the 50% would be calculated.

Watch the X video below:

Nafisa’s decision placed employees alongside customers and distributors among those recognised for helping the company reach its fifth anniversary.

Nafisa outlines Dzata Cement’s plans

Speaking at the celebration, Nafisa also outlined the company’s priorities for its next phase of growth.

She said Dzata Cement would strengthen its operations, maintain the quality of its products and improve service to customers and distributors.

Investment in employees would also remain part of its plans as management worked towards building a business capable of serving Ghana for generations.

The anniversary launch was held under the theme “Five Years of Strength: Building for the Future”.

The company’s celebrations began on October 6 and are expected to continue through December 2026.

For employees, the approved bonus formed part of management’s recognition of their work as Dzata Cement marked the milestone and presented its plans for the years ahead.

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama after he stepped in to help a struggling colleague.

She said he resolved the situation within an hour of being contacted.

Mahama has built a reputation for stepping in to support Ghanaians facing difficult circumstances, including members of the media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh