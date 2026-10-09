Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Friday, October 9, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Mist and fog patches were expected in forested and mountainous areas as cloudy conditions dominated the early morning

Rain and thunderclouds were likely to develop over forest, transition and northern sectors later in the afternoon into the evening

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Ghana's weather on Friday, October 9, 2026, is set to shift across the course of the day, according to the morning forecast released by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

GMet indicated that the country would wake up to predominantly cloudy skies. Residents in forested and mountainous areas were advised to expect mist or fog patches during the early hours, while a few locations could experience some light rainfall in the morning.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of downpours across forest and transition zones today, October 9, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Afternoon and evening outlook

As the day progressed into the afternoon, sunshine was expected to break through the clouds intermittently, offering brighter spells across much of the country. However, conditions were not forecast to remain settled throughout the day.

By the afternoon and into the evening, the weather agency warned that rain and thunderclouds were likely to build up and affect the forest belt, transitional zones and the northern sectors of the country.

Residents in those areas were therefore advised to remain alert to the possibility of wet and stormy weather later in the day.

GMet issues regular forecasts to keep Ghanaians informed about prevailing and anticipated weather patterns, particularly during seasons when rainfall activity tends to be more variable.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG's dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country during the week starting October 5.

The power distributor had issued a notice over the weekend confirming that the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

ECG had also acknowledged the disruption the outages might cause and expressed regret over any inconvenience to customers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh