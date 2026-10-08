Samuel Odoi-Sykes: Life and Legacy of Ghana's NPP Founding Chairman

Samuel Odoi-Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party and former National Chairman, died on October 5, 2026, aged 98

His death came just hours after the NPP held one of its most successful and peaceful internal national elections

The statesman's career spanned law, diplomacy and politics across four decades of service to Ghana

Samuel Odoi-Sykes, one of Ghana's most distinguished statesmen and a founding pillar of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away on October 5, 2026, at the age of 98, just two years short of his centenary.

Samuel Odoi-Sykes, former NPP National Chairman and ex-High Commissioner to Canada, dies at 98. Image credit: Frank Barratt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The news sent shockwaves through the country, particularly within the NPP, which had only hours earlier concluded one of its most orderly and peaceful internal national elections.

Among those who paid tribute was the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who expressed immense sorrow at the loss.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Career built across law, diplomacy and politics

Odoi-Sykes was a man of many distinguished roles. Called to the Bar at the Inner Temple in the United Kingdom, he was subsequently admitted to the Ghana Bar.

He began his working life as a teacher before moving into the Ministry of Information, eventually joining Ghana's Foreign Service in 1961.

Over the decades that followed, he served in diplomatic postings across New Delhi, Washington D.C., Moscow and London, holding positions that included First Secretary, Press Attaché, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Ambassador to the Soviet Union and Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He had an equally formidable academic background, having studied at Accra Academy, the University of Ghana, the University of London and Johns Hopkins University.

In 1979, he was elected Member of Parliament for the Ashiedu Keteke Constituency and became Minority Leader the following year.

His transition into party politics deepened with the formation of the NPP, of which he became a founding member.

He served as the party's National Chairman between 1998 and 2001, a tenure that culminated in the NPP's landmark first presidential and parliamentary victory in December 2000.

From Party Chair to High Commissioner

Following the NPP's historic 2000 election win, Odoi-Sykes was appointed Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada, a post he held from 2001 to 2006, capping a career that had touched virtually every sphere of public life.

His family described him as a man of principled character, courage, firm leadership, intellectual independence and an unwavering commitment to public service.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Edith Amorkor Sykes, and four children: Cynthia Omaboe, Mavis Amoa, Vincent Sykes and Frank Sykes.

The family announced that details of his funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

John Boadu headlines the list of 11 winners of the NPP National Executive elections. Photo credit: Justin Frimpong Kodua, John Boadu and Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Source: Facebook

Full list of elected NPP national officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concluded its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, electing 11 individuals to lead the party's national executive structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

The conference took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where over 7,000 delegates cast their votes across all contested positions.

John Boadu, a former NPP General Secretary, claimed the party's chairmanship with 2,888 votes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh