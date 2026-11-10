Australia Publishes List of Over 1,000 Approved Sponsors for Foreign Workers

Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a government-verified list of all accredited Standard Business Sponsorship holders as at January 2024

The list, obtained via a Freedom of Information request, spans healthcare, technology, finance, mining, education and aviation

Major organisations including Qantas, TikTok Australia, National Australia Bank and Monash University appear among the accredited sponsors

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the names of more than 1,000 companies and organisations holding active Standard Business Sponsorship Agreements, following a Freedom of Information request filed under reference FA 24/01/00298.

The document, published under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 and reflecting data as at 11 January 2024, provides a comprehensive, government-verified record of every accredited sponsor in the country.

Australia’s Home Affairs released its January 2024 list of 1,000+ accredited Standard Business Sponsorship holders. Image credit: Nitat Termmee, Jesse Thompson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For skilled workers researching international employment options, the release offers an unusually direct look at which Australian employers are already authorised to hire overseas workers.

What the Australia sponsor list covers

The breadth of industries represented in the document is considerable. Healthcare accounts for a significant share of entries, with St John of God Health Care, St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Australia, and Merck Sharp and Dohme among those listed, alongside numerous regional hospitals and health networks across Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

Technology and finance feature prominently as well. TikTok Australia, Afterpay Australia, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking Group, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, CrowdStrike Australia, Electronic Arts, and Employment Hero all hold accredited sponsor status under the scheme.

Universities appear across the list in considerable numbers. Monash University, the University of Sydney, the University of Newcastle, Swinburne University of Technology, and Australian Catholic University are among the research and higher education institutions included.

The mining and energy sector is also well represented. Shell Australia, Ampol Australia, Newcrest Mining, Albemarle Lithium, BlueScope Steel, and Snowy Hydro all appear in the document.

Big-name brands and unexpected entries

Several widely recognised brands feature on the list, among them Qantas Airways, Volkswagen Group Australia, Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific, BMW Australia, Hungry Jack's, Flight Centre Travel Group, Universal Music Australia, and Getty Images.

Aviation is represented beyond domestic carriers, with Qatar Airways, China Eastern Airlines, and Regional Express Airlines all holding accredited status. The Australian Federal Police also appears among the entries.

Perhaps more unexpectedly, a range of primary and secondary schools hold sponsorship agreements. Lauriston Girls School, Camberwell Grammar School, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, and several Victorian government schools are included in the full document.

Under Australia's Temporary Skill Shortage visa programme, an employer must secure approved sponsor status before nominating an overseas worker for a role.

The published list therefore serves as a practical reference point for skilled migrants identifying organisations that already have the administrative infrastructure in place to support international hires.

Australia names 279 occupations seeking workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published its 2026 Occupation Shortages List (OSL), identifying 279 occupations across the country where employers cannot find enough workers.

The result continues a gradual easing of pressure from the peak of 36% recorded in 2023 and the 29% reported in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh