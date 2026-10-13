New Zealand lists visitor and transit visas that must now be applied for online

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New Zealand Scraps Paper Applications for 25 Visitor and Transit Visa Categories From October 2026
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New Zealand Scraps Paper Applications for 25 Visitor and Transit Visa Categories From October 2026

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Immigration New Zealand announced that paper visa applications will no longer be accepted from 1 October 2026
  • The policy change covers 25 visa categories, including business, medical, sports, and transit visa types
  • Applicants who submitted paper forms before the October deadline will still have their applications processed normally

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Immigration New Zealand has set an October 2026 deadline that will fundamentally change how travellers apply for entry into the country, requiring all submissions for a broad range of visas to be completed online.

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New Zealand lists visa categories that must now be applied for online. Photo source: @christopherluxon
Source: Getty Images

Starting 1 October 2026, the authority will stop accepting paper-based applications for 25 visitor and transit visa categories. The move forms part of a wider digitalisation drive aimed at making the application process more straightforward for travellers and more manageable for immigration officers processing the requests.

25 visa types moving to online-only submission

The full list of categories that will require online submission includes:

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  1. Transit Visa
  2. Visitor Visa
  3. Business Visitor Visa
  4. Group Visitor Visa (including Approved Destination Status)
  5. Academic Visitor Visa
  6. Adoption Visitor Visa
  7. Adoption Pre-citizenship Visitor Visa
  8. Antarctic Traveller Visitor Visa
  9. Arts and Music Festival Visitor Visa
  10. Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa
  11. Crew Joining a Ship or Plane Visitor Visa
  12. Dismissed Worker Visitor Visa
  13. Es*ort of Medical Patients Visitor Visa
  14. German Law Student Visitor Visa
  15. Guardian Visitor Visa
  16. Medical Treatment Visitor Visa
  17. Occupational Registration Visitor Visa
  18. Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa
  19. Pitcairn Islander Visitor Visa
  20. Private Yacht or Plane Visitor Visa
  21. Short-term Entertainment Act Visitor Visa
  22. Sports Events Visitor Visa
  23. Super Yachts Visitor Visa
  24. Tour Es*ort Visitor Visa
  25. Visiting Media Visitor Visa

Read also

New Zealand lists visitor and transit visas that must now be applied for online

Anyone who has already submitted a paper application before the 1 October 2026 cut-off date does not need to reapply. Immigration New Zealand confirmed those forms will be processed without interruption.

How to submit visa application through Immigration Online

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the infrastructure for online submission is already in place. Most visitor visa types and all transit visa applications are currently available through the enhanced Immigration Online system, giving applicants time to familiarise themselves with the platform well before the deadline arrives.

Travellers planning to visit New Zealand for medical treatment, business engagements, sporting events, or any of the other purposes listed above must complete their applications digitally through the official Immigration New Zealand portal. This applies both to applications submitted before the deadline and to all future applications received from 1 October 2026 onwards.

The authority's decision reflects a broader global trend among immigration authorities to shift administrative processes onto digital platforms, reducing paperwork and enabling faster case processing on both ends.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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