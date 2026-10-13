New Zealand lists visitor and transit visas that must now be applied for online

Immigration New Zealand announced that paper visa applications will no longer be accepted from 1 October 2026

The policy change covers 25 visa categories, including business, medical, sports, and transit visa types

Applicants who submitted paper forms before the October deadline will still have their applications processed normally

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Immigration New Zealand has set an October 2026 deadline that will fundamentally change how travellers apply for entry into the country, requiring all submissions for a broad range of visas to be completed online.

New Zealand lists visa categories that must now be applied for online. Photo source: @christopherluxon

Source: Getty Images

Starting 1 October 2026, the authority will stop accepting paper-based applications for 25 visitor and transit visa categories. The move forms part of a wider digitalisation drive aimed at making the application process more straightforward for travellers and more manageable for immigration officers processing the requests.

25 visa types moving to online-only submission

The full list of categories that will require online submission includes:

Transit Visa Visitor Visa Business Visitor Visa Group Visitor Visa (including Approved Destination Status) Academic Visitor Visa Adoption Visitor Visa Adoption Pre-citizenship Visitor Visa Antarctic Traveller Visitor Visa Arts and Music Festival Visitor Visa Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa Crew Joining a Ship or Plane Visitor Visa Dismissed Worker Visitor Visa Es*ort of Medical Patients Visitor Visa German Law Student Visitor Visa Guardian Visitor Visa Medical Treatment Visitor Visa Occupational Registration Visitor Visa Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa Pitcairn Islander Visitor Visa Private Yacht or Plane Visitor Visa Short-term Entertainment Act Visitor Visa Sports Events Visitor Visa Super Yachts Visitor Visa Tour Es*ort Visitor Visa Visiting Media Visitor Visa

Anyone who has already submitted a paper application before the 1 October 2026 cut-off date does not need to reapply. Immigration New Zealand confirmed those forms will be processed without interruption.

How to submit visa application through Immigration Online

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the infrastructure for online submission is already in place. Most visitor visa types and all transit visa applications are currently available through the enhanced Immigration Online system, giving applicants time to familiarise themselves with the platform well before the deadline arrives.

Travellers planning to visit New Zealand for medical treatment, business engagements, sporting events, or any of the other purposes listed above must complete their applications digitally through the official Immigration New Zealand portal. This applies both to applications submitted before the deadline and to all future applications received from 1 October 2026 onwards.

The authority's decision reflects a broader global trend among immigration authorities to shift administrative processes onto digital platforms, reducing paperwork and enabling faster case processing on both ends.

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Source: YEN.com.gh