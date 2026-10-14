Immigration New Zealand split open work visa holders into two distinct categories from 20 April 2026

Certain visa holders, including partners of workers and post-study graduates, gained the right to own and run a business

Working holiday and asylum seeker visa holders face restrictions that limit them to working for an employer only

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Immigration New Zealand has clarified the employment rights of open work visa holders, drawing a clear line between those permitted to run their own businesses and those required to work under an employer.

The updated rules, which came into force on 20 April 2026, were introduced to eliminate confusion around what types of work are permitted under different open work visa categories.

New Zealand lists visa holders who can run businesses and those who cannot

Source: Getty Images

The authority stated that the clearer framework is designed to promote safer and more compliant working conditions for both migrants and employers.

Visa Holders Who Can Own and Run a Business

Under the first category, a group of open work visa holders may engage in any form of work in New Zealand, including sole trading, owning a business, or operating one outright. The following visas fall under this category:

1. Partner of a Worker Work Visa

2. Partner of a Student Work Visa

3. Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

4. Post Study Work Visa

5. Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

6. Partner of a Military Work Visa

Visa Holders Restricted to Employment Only

The second category covers open work visa holders who must work for an employer, either through a formal employment agreement or a contract for services. Immigration New Zealand clarified that a contract for services counts as employment under these conditions. The visas affected include:

1. Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa

2. Victims of People Traficking Work Visa

3. Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

4. Asylum Seeker Work Visa

5. All working holiday visas

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that employer-specific visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, are not covered by the update, as those visas already bind holders to a single employer and a defined role. Student visa holders are also excluded from the revised conditions.

The authority acknowledged that many migrants arrive without a complete understanding of local employment laws, and committed to prioritising education and clear communication to help visa holders understand and comply with the updated requirements.

US Denies 35,767 Work Permit Applications from Green Card Applicants

Meanwhile, the US in one quarter denied over 35,000 green card applicants work permits.

The denial rate for work permits jumped sharply to 44%, up from around 25% in the preceding two fiscal quarters.

US citizenship application denials also climbed, with hundreds of thousands of cases still pending and processing times stretching beyond six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh