Ghanaians planning to build houses in 2026 can use the latest available prices of cement, iron rods, blocks and other essential materials to prepare their construction budgets

The cost of materials differs depending on the brand, quality, quantity purchased and location, with prices in Accra and other parts of Ghana varying considerably

From laying the foundation to installing roofing sheets, windows, doors and floor tiles, homeowners need to account for several expenses before completing their dream homes

Building a house remains a major ambition for many Ghanaians, whether they intend to construct a modest two-bedroom property or a spacious family home.

From foundation to roofing: Prices of building materials in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, purchasing land is only the beginning. Homeowners must also budget for cement, iron rods, sand, blocks, roofing materials and several other items required to make a house habitable.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, building costs increased by 5.1% in September 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, indicating that construction expenses continue to change.

For prospective homeowners, understanding the prices of essential building materials can help them prepare a realistic budget and avoid unexpected expenses during construction.

Prices of materials needed to build a house in Ghana

The first stage of constructing a house typically involves site preparation, foundation work, concrete reinforcement and blockwork.

Cement, iron rods, sand, stones and building blocks are among the major materials required at this stage.

For instance, a 50kg bag of cement generally costs between GH₵99 and GH₵125, depending on the grade, brand and supplier.

A 12mm iron rod measuring approximately 12 metres can cost between GH₵110 and GH₵170, while a 16mm rod may sell for GH₵190 to GH₵280.

The following table presents indicative 2026 prices, primarily based on Greater Accra market references.

Building material Estimated price Cement, 50kg GH₵99–125 per bag 12mm iron rod, 12m GH₵110–170 each 16mm iron rod, 12m GH₵190–280 each 6-inch sandcrete block GH₵5–9 each 9-inch sandcrete block GH₵7–11 each Rough sand, double-axle load About GH₵2,775 Stone chippings GH₵1,500–3,500 per trip, depending on load Long-span aluminium roofing GH₵120–260 per m²

The prices demonstrate how quickly construction expenses can accumulate.

For example, purchasing 1,000 six-inch blocks at GH₵5 to GH₵9 each would cost between GH₵5,000 and GH₵9,000, excluding transportation.

Similarly, 100 bags of cement priced between GH₵99 and GH₵125 would require GH₵9,900 to GH₵12,500.

These are illustrative quantities rather than estimates of what a complete house requires. Actual material requirements depend on the building's size, design and structural specifications.

Roofing expenses also extend beyond the sheets themselves. Homeowners must consider timber or steel roof framing, nails, screws, ridges and other accessories.

Prices of materials needed to finish

After completing the foundation, walls and roofing, the next major expenditure involves finishing the property.

This stage includes installing doors, windows, electrical wiring, plumbing, ceilings, floor tiles, sanitary fittings and paint.

Depending on the quality and specifications selected, finishing materials can account for a substantial portion of the construction budget.

Below are indicative prices for selected finishing materials in Ghana in 2026.

Building material Estimated price Ceramic floor tiles, 40×40cm GH₵165–185 per box Porcelain floor tiles, 60×60cm GH₵155–260 per box Interior emulsion paint, 20L GH₵281–300 Exterior emulsion paint, 20L GH₵401–511 POP, 40kg GH₵80–95 Gypsum plasterboard GH₵180–200 per sheet Interior wooden door GH₵800–2,500 each Metal security door GH₵1,750–8,000 each Aluminium sliding window GH₵600–2,000 each Half-inch PVC pipe GH₵25–40 per length Water closet with cistern GH₵750–2,500 Electrical cable, 2.5mm², 90m GH₵470–610 per coil Electrical switches and sockets GH₵20–60 each

Note: Prices are indicative 2026 market ranges, not fixed nationwide prices. Suppliers may revise their quotations without notice.

Beyond purchasing materials, prospective homeowners must budget for masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, tilers and other skilled workers.

Additional expenditure may include transportation, building permits, architectural drawings, structural engineering services, drainage and utility connections.

Homeowners are therefore encouraged to obtain a detailed bill of quantities from a qualified construction professional before purchasing materials.

Comparing quotations from multiple suppliers and checking the quality of products can also help minimise unnecessary expenditure.

Ultimately, the total amount required to complete a house in Ghana depends on its size, location, design, material specifications and finishing preferences.

Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.

Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.

The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh