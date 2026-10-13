The US Department of Health and Human Services extended its Ebola travel notice on Sunday, October 11, 2026 covering three African countries for an additional 30 days

The CDC flagged ongoing cross-border transmission risks from the DRC despite Uganda declaring itself free of Ebola

WHO and African leaders pushed back against the move, arguing travel restrictions have no scientific backing as outbreak control tools

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has extended its Ebola travel notice covering the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan for a further 30 days, effective Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The US extends its Ebola travel ban for the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan for 30 days. Image credit: Prosper Heri/Al Jazeera, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The decision came even as Uganda's Director General of Health Services, Charles Olaro, declared on October 6, 2026, that the country "remains free of Ebola" and maintains "strong surveillance and preparedness measures."

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged Uganda's successful containment of its own outbreak but maintained that overland movement from the DRC continues to pose a significant cross-border risk.

"Although the country has achieved successful containment of the outbreak, continued overland travel from DRC poses an ongoing risk of cross-border transmission, particularly among healthcare workers and in western Ugandan districts that serve as points of entry for travellers seeking medical care," the CDC stated.

Notably, Kenya was excluded from the extended notice despite confirming its first Bundibugyo Virus Disease case the previous week.

The CDC pointed to that incident to illustrate how quickly the virus can spread across borders through transit travel.

"On October 6, 2026, the Kenya Ministry of Health announced the country's first BVD case and death in an individual who had travelled from DRC to Uganda, flown from Kampala to Nairobi on October 2, and was hospitalised before dying on October 5, 2026," the agency noted.

Inside the DRC, the situation remained a central concern for US health officials.

As of October 5, 2026, the Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak continued to spread geographically, with contact tracing coverage dropping to 80%, down from 87% in September and significantly below the 95% threshold considered necessary for effective transmission control.

WHO and African leaders reject the notice

The extended travel notice drew immediate criticism from regional health bodies and political figures.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Mohamed Yakub Janabi, argued that restricting movement during outbreaks runs counter to scientific evidence and international health frameworks.

"Travel restrictions and border closures have got no scientific backing that they are effective in controlling outbreaks," Prof Janabi said.

"So we continue to encourage all member states... to remind us that the International Health Regulations do not state anywhere that if you close the borders or put travel restrictions in place, it will help."

The disagreement between Washington's cautious public health posture and the WHO's guidance under the International Health Regulations has reignited a longstanding debate over how travel measures should be applied when outbreaks emerge on the African continent.

US names groups exempt from full visa suspension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had confirmed that nationals of 19 countries were barred from obtaining US visas following the entry into force of Presidential Proclamation 10998 on 1 January 2026.

Despite the full suspension, the State Department, in guidance last updated on 2 February 2026, confirmed that six groups of foreign nationals may still be issued visas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh