The Nigerian passport moved up two places in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reaching 92nd position globally

Nigerian passport holders gained access to one additional visa-free destination compared to the previous year

The 45 visa-free destinations span Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific regions

Nigeria's passport has climbed two spots in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, moving from 94th place in 2025 to 92nd, with the number of countries accessible without a prior visa rising to 45 from 44 the previous year.

The Henley Passport Index, which draws its data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks the world's passports based on how many destinations their holders can enter without securing a visa before travelling.

Nigerian passport rises in global ranking, 45 countries now Visa free.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's Passport Ranking Over the Years

The country's standing on the index has shifted considerably over two decades. Nigeria ranked 62nd in 2006 but fell to 76th by 2010 and 87th in 2012.

A brief recovery to 78th came in 2013, before the ranking dropped sharply to 95th in 2015.

The years between 2018 and 2020 saw the passport sit between 94th and 95th place, while 2021 marked a low point at 103rd.

Gradual recovery followed, with the passport rising to 98th in 2022, 97th in 2023, and 95th in 2024, before reaching 94th in 2025 and the current 92nd in 2026.

Full List of 45 Visa-Free Destinations for Nigerian Passport Holders

According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index figures, Nigerian passport holders can travel to the following 45 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance: Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Chad, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Niger, Niue, Palau Islands, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, St Kitts and Nevis, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Travellers are advised to note that entry conditions vary by destination. Certain countries offer visas on arrival or require an electronic travel authorisation, while others impose specific conditions relating to passport validity, supporting documentation, and permitted length of stay.

Nigerian citizens planning international travel are encouraged to confirm current requirements with the relevant immigration authorities before departure.

It is also worth noting that the Henley Passport Index measures access for general international travel only and does not determine eligibility for work permits, student visas, or permanent residency applications in other countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh