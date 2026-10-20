Fresh rumours circulated online claiming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died from a brain haemorrhage, with his sister Kim Yo Jong allegedly taking over

A US-based Chinese dissident sparked the speculation on X, claiming Kim fell into a coma and was secretly transferred to Beijing for emergency treatment

North Korea's state media released photographs appearing to show Kim Jong Un at a public exhibition on Monday, October 19, 2026, believed to debunk the rumours

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has become the subject of renewed death rumours after a US-based Chinese dissident posted a series of unverified claims on X alleging that the 42-year-old had suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage.

Rumours of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death spread, sparking widespread reactions. Image credit: Daily Express

Source: Facebook

The speculation was triggered by posts from Wanjun Xie, who alleged that Kim Jong Un had fallen into a coma following a severe cerebral haemorrhage and was subsequently transported to Beijing for emergency treatment.

Xie further claimed that medical specialists from Peking Union Medical College Hospital had first travelled to North Korea before Kim was moved to China for care.

He also alleged that Kim's body had been quietly repatriated and that Pyongyang was suppressing news of his death.

Among the more dramatic assertions in Xie's posts was that China had deployed 9,000 troops to the North Korean capital amid concerns over a potential succession crisis between Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. None of these claims has been independently verified.

State photos raise questions about Kim's death

On Monday, 19 October 2026, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim had toured an exhibition featuring footwear and women's clothing.

The accompanying photographs, reported on by The Times of India on 20 October, showed him examining a small pink shoe, gesturing to officials and inspecting coats displayed on mannequins.

The images have not been independently authenticated, and the precise timing of when they were captured has not been established.

What is known about Kim's health

Kim's physical condition has been the subject of international scrutiny for years.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on 30 September that the leader weighed roughly 140 kilograms and carried an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, though the agency reported no significant indicators of acute illness at the time.

Officials pointed to his ability to climb stairs during a naval destroyer inspection as evidence that he remained in reasonable health.

This is not the first time death rumours have swirled around Kim. In 2020, North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho stated he was 99% certain Kim had died following cardiovascular surgery. Kim subsequently appeared in public, and Ji later apologised for the inaccurate claim.

As of the latest available information, Kim Jong Un's death remains unconfirmed. The allegations concerning his passing, a Chinese troop deployment to Pyongyang, and a change of leadership in North Korea are all without credible supporting evidence.

FBI uncovers North Korean scheme targeting US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the FBI’s crackdown on an alleged North Korean-linked scheme that placed fake IT workers inside US companies, leading to two arrests and the seizure of 187 devices.

The operation allegedly used stolen identities and fraudulent profiles to secure jobs and funnel earnings to North Korea. Authorities are urging companies to strengthen hiring checks as investigators work to establish the network’s full reach.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh