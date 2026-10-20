Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray has sadly died at the age of 34, her family confirmed in a statement to TMZ on Monday

The model’s passing comes months after she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Snow, in January after recovering from a rare nerve illness

Friends and fans have paid emotional tribute to the late model on social media, expressing sympathy for her grieving family and her young daughter, Snow

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Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray has died at the age of 34.

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming her daughter, Snow, as friends and fans pay tribute. Photo source: @sahara_ray.

Source: Instagram

Her family confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ on Monday, October 19, 2026. According to the family, she died in hospital surrounded by her loved ones over the weekend.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Sahara’s passing comes just months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Snow, in January 2026.

Her death also comes days after Hollywood actor Richard Riehle died at the age of 78.

Sahara Ray’s modelling and swimwear career

Sahara Ray was the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray. Building a career as a model, she later founded her swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim, over a decade ago.

Her last known public appearance was in November 2023. In 2024, she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that attacks the nerves.

According to her, the illness followed a car accident in April 2024 and an infection during her recovery. Describing the period as “really hard to deal with,” she said she was “primarily in a wheelchair.”

She later regained the ability to walk and became pregnant with her daughter.

The Instagram post of Sahara Ray, in which she shares a video with her daughter Snow, is below.

Sahara Ray’s final Instagram post about Snow

Months before her death, Sahara shared her final Instagram post in July 2026, dedicating it to her daughter, Snow.

The post featured three photos of the baby girl smiling at the camera in different outfits, including a pale blue dress and a turquoise babygrow with a matching bow.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, “My whole heart, baby Snow.” Snow was born in Los Angeles on January 27, 2026, according to an earlier post in which Sahara wrote, “Snow Ray 1/27/2026.”

Her mother, Gretchen Bach, described her as a passionate and kind woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter and surfing.

Netflix actress Morgan Gamble dies at 21

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old student who worked on Netflix’s A Different World reboot, died after a car crash in Atlanta.

The Clark Atlanta University senior was hit by another vehicle at an intersection on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police arrested the other driver, 36-year-old Nikolai Dunford, who was reportedly travelling at about 94 mph in a 35 mph zone. Clark Atlanta University described her death as “a painful loss to the campus community.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh