Luxembourg officially published a list of 20 severely short-staffed occupations in its national gazette on March 27, 2026

The shortage list spans finance, healthcare, technology, and construction, covering roles from nurses to software developers

Employers recruiting for listed roles can bypass standard local candidate checks, cutting red tape for foreign worker authorisation

Luxembourg has officially designated 20 occupations as facing severe labour shortages, publishing the list in its national gazette, the Mémorial B, N° 1490, on March 27, 2026, under Article L. 622-4 of the Labour Code as amended by the law of August 7, 2023.

The move creates a fast-track hiring pathway that removes a key administrative hurdle: employers filling roles on the list are no longer required to demonstrate that no suitable local candidate was available before recruiting from abroad, significantly cutting both the paperwork and the processing time involved in obtaining work authorisation.

Luxembourg’s 20 labour shortage occupations, from nurses to software developers. Image credit: FabrikaCr, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

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Luxembourg's 20 shortage occupations

The full list covers roles across four broad sectors. In finance, the designated occupations include banking credit and risk analysis, banking client management, financial markets front office roles, financial analysis and engineering, and accounting and financial audit. Legal defence and advisory services, covering lawyers, jurists, tax advisers and insurance and banking legal specialists, also made the cut.

Within technology, Luxembourg identified information systems administration, IT systems technical expertise and support, and software development and IT studies as severely short-staffed. Roles in this category range from cybersecurity specialists and network architects to full-stack developers and data engineers.

Healthcare and social care account for several entries, including general nursing care, patient hygiene and comfort care, social work, early childhood education, and socio-educational intervention. These cover hospital and geriatric nurses, nursing assistants, early years educators and special needs practitioners.

On the industrial and trades side, the list includes roofing and cladding installation, industrial research and development management and engineering, industrial quality management and engineering, installation and maintenance of industrial equipment, industrial mechanical maintenance, and vehicle bodywork repair.

How the shortage threshold works

Under Luxembourg's criteria, a role qualifies as severely short-staffed if it records an average of at least seven vacancies per month and meets one of two additional conditions: either fewer than 0.8 jobseekers per post with more than 25% of listings going unmatched, or fewer than 0.35 jobseekers per post with more than 10% going unmatched.

The breadth of the 2026 list reflects strain across multiple critical sectors simultaneously, pointing to structural gaps in the Grand Duchy's domestic labour supply that extend well beyond any single industry.

For qualified professionals abroad, the designations represent genuine and immediate hiring openings, particularly in specialised fields such as cybersecurity, geriatric care, renewable energy engineering and financial risk management, where demand consistently outpaces local supply.

Ghana begins visa waiver talks with three countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had started discussions with Luxembourg over a potential visa-waiver arrangement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions arose from a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh