The United States Department of Homeland Security raised the number of Ghanaians flagged for deportation to 45, publishing their names and photos on its official website

The DHS described those on the list as criminal aliens arrested for serious offences including kidnapping, illegal drug trading, and money laundering

Ghanaians were arrested across multiple states including California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland before being flagged for removal

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its list of Ghanaians earmarked for deportation to 45, publishing the names and photographs of all those identified on its official website under a programme titled "Worst of the Worst."

The DHS said the initiative operates under President Donald Trump's directive to remove foreign nationals convicted of serious criminal offences from American soil.

The DHS named 45 Ghanaians for deportation, publishing photos and alleged offences linked to nationwide arrests. Image credit: China Pool/Getty Images, dhs.gov/X

Source: Getty Images

The programme targets individuals linked to violent crimes, sexual assault, illegal smuggling, fraud, and financial crimes including money laundering.

Ghanaians named on the DHS deportation list

Those identified on the list were arrested across several American states before being processed for removal. Henry Gyan was arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on charges of fraud by wire and identity theft. Nicholas Lartey was detained in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on charges that included resisting an officer, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement, larceny, and crimes against a person.

Other Ghanaians named on the list were arrested in California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland, with the charges spanning a broad range of criminal conduct.

Full list published on DHS website

The DHS said the webpage was created to highlight arrests carried out by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) involving foreign nationals who engaged in serious criminal activity prior to being processed for removal.

The full list of all 45 Ghanaians, complete with their photographs and details of the offences for which they were arrested, is available on the DHS website at dhs.gov.

The move forms part of a broader crackdown by the Trump administration on undocumented individuals with criminal records living in the United States. Immigration enforcement under the current administration has intensified significantly since Trump returned to office, with deportation flights and public identification programmes becoming increasingly prominent tools in the government's immigration strategy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh