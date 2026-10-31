New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke publicly about the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who died in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Mamdani expressed sympathy for the teenager's father, Thomas Frimpong, whose emotional response to the loss had already spread widely online

The mayor disclosed that mobile trauma assistance had been deployed to the neighbourhood and that his administration was working with the NYPD on the investigation

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly addressed the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, offering his condolences to the bereaved family and detailing the steps his administration is taking in response to the tragedy.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx. Image credit: Zohran Mamdani, PIX

Source: Facebook

The teenager died in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Mamdani's remarks were captured in a video shared on X by Dr Afua Nicki, in which the mayor was asked directly about the case and its impact on the community.

Speaking with evident emotion, Mamdani said his heart went out to the boy's family, singling out the grief of his father, Thomas Frimpong, whose reaction to losing his son had already been viewed widely online.

"We're speaking about a 15-year-old boy who was killed. And my heart breaks for his family, and you've seen the video of his father," he said, adding that no words could adequately capture the devastation the family was living through.

NYPD investigation and school support

On the question of accountability, the mayor confirmed that his administration was actively cooperating with law enforcement.

"We're focused on working with the NYPD to find those who were responsible and hold them accountable," he stated.

Mamdani also turned his attention to the broader environment facing young people in the city's schools, including bullying and the fear it breeds among children.

He called for stronger support systems at every level of education so that no child has to face such pressures without help.

He named the city's Chancellor, Kumar Samuels, as a key figure in driving that work forward.

Mamdani's support for affected community

Beyond the investigation and school reform, the mayor acknowledged that Javits' death had sent shockwaves through not just his immediate family but an entire neighbourhood and diaspora community.

He confirmed that mobile trauma assistance had already been deployed to the area, with his administration exploring further services to support residents struggling with grief.

Mamdani described the tragedy as a stark reminder that, despite progress being made across the city, more must be done to protect its young people.

The X video of Zohran Mamdani speaking is below.

Ghana's UN Mission visits Javits' father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s UN Mission’s condolence visit to Thomas Frimpong after the death of his 15-year-old son, Javits, in the Bronx.

The visit followed President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to support the family, while Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa personally called the grieving father to pledge government assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh