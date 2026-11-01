Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson shared a personal bullying experience after the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong

Blackson recalled being attacked and targeted at Broadway Junior High School in Newark, New Jersey, because he was the only African student

The comedian announced plans to visit high schools to speak to foreign students about navigating bullying in American schools

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has opened up about a painful chapter from his youth, sharing a deeply personal account of being bullied as a young African immigrant in the United States following the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong.

Michael Blackson shares his bullying ordeal in the US after Javits Frimpong's tragic death in the Bronx. Image credit: Michael Blackson, Trend Ghana

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post on Saturday, 31 October 2026, Blackson disclosed that he faced repeated bullying at Broadway Junior High School in North Newark, New Jersey, around the same age Javits was when he died.

He described an incident in which a boy who did not attend his school but frequently lingered around the premises attacked him as he boarded a bus home.

Blackson later learned that the boy had singled him out because of his academic performance.

Blackson's bullying at Broadway Junior High School

After reporting the attack to the school's principal, Michael Blackson said arrangements were made for the principal to personally walk him to the bus stop each afternoon.

Despite the trauma, he chose to carry the experience silently for years, never speaking about it to anyone.

Reflecting on those years, the comedian noted that he faced hostility from students of different racial backgrounds, largely because he was the only African at his school.

Seeing Javits Frimpong brought those memories flooding back, and Blackson admitted the teenager reminded him of himself at that age, moving him to tears.

He also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Javits' death, noting that the teenager was reportedly heading to school at around 9:20 a.m. and suggesting he may have crossed paths with the children allegedly involved before turning back home.

Blackson urged the parents of those children to come forward and speak openly about what happened, and offered his condolences to Javits' family.

Blackson's plans to educate students about bullying

In response to the tragedy, Blackson announced that he intends to visit high schools and address foreign students directly about handling bullying, drawing on his own experience as an African immigrant navigating an unfamiliar and at times hostile environment.

His public reflection has added a prominent voice to ongoing conversations about the safety and well-being of immigrant children in American schools.

The Instagram post of Michael Blackson is below.

Cardi B speaks out after Javits Frimpong's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Cardi B’s response to the fatal shooting of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the Bronx and her concerns about bullying and gang culture.

Frimpong’s father said the school had suspended two students for bullying his son just days before he was killed. Police are searching for three teenage suspects.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh