Sarkodie broke his silence on the fatal shooting of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, who was killed in the Bronx in October 2026

The rapper reflected on how differently violence is perceived in Ghana compared to some parts of the West

Sarkodie also called on Black parents abroad to take greater responsibility for instilling the right values in their children

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Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has spoken out on the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who was fatally shot in New York, using the tragedy as a platform to reflect on parenting, values, and the stark contrast between how violence is experienced in Ghana versus parts of the West.

Javits had relocated from Ghana to the United States just a year before his death to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, a 60-year-old taxi driver. On the morning of Thursday, 29 October 2026, he was shot once near East 171st Street in the Claremont area of the Bronx at around 9.30am. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive. At the time of his death, he was a student at DreamYard Preparatory School.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie shares an emotional reaction to 15-year-old Javits Frimpong's death. Photo credit: @sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie on African upbringing and the value of life

Reacting on social media, Sarkodie reflected on what he described as the strong moral foundation children receive growing up in Ghana, even in difficult circumstances.

"We might have our difficulties here in Africa, especially in Ghana, but one thing I will always pride myself on is how we were brought up as children, even in rough and tough neighbourhoods," he wrote.

He went on to explain that in Ghana, murder remains a shocking and widely reported event.

"Murder is a big deal out here. It's almost alien to us because whenever something like that happens, it becomes major news. We announce and discuss almost every single case in the media, and as a people, we are always shocked and saddened by it," he said.

The rapper acknowledged that the situation appears markedly different in certain Western communities. "But it seems to have become an almost regular thing in some parts of the West, which makes it scary for my people to feel safe out there," he stated.

Ghana government reacts to the death of Javits Frimpong. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

Sarkodie urges Black parents to do better

Beyond grief, Sarkodie directed a pointed message at parents, particularly Black families living abroad, urging them to take ownership of the values they pass on to their children.

"I honestly don't know what kind of upbringing shapes children to become so evil. I think some of my fellow Black brothers and sisters out there need to do better when it comes to raising their children and instilling the right values in them," he wrote.

He closed his message with a personal tribute to Javits and a word of comfort for the family. "It's very unfortunate that we had to lose Javits this way. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Sending love, prayers and strength to the family, especially his mum and dad. My deepest condolences," Sarkodie said.

The X post is below:

Government reacts to death of Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s government response to the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, including the Foreign Affairs Minister’s call to his father and the Permanent Mission’s visit to the family.

The government says it is coordinating with US authorities to pursue justice. The minister’s direct message of condolence underscores the family’s loss and Ghana’s commitment to supporting them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh