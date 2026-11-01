Cardi B spoke out during an Instagram Live session about the death of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the Bronx

The Grammy-winning rapper, who grew up in the Bronx, condemned the bullying of immigrant children in American schools

Javits Frimpong, who relocated from Ghana to the US last year, was shot near his school on October 29, 2026

American rapper Cardi B has added her voice to the growing outcry over the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was shot and killed in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Cardi B speaks out after Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong's death in the Bronx. Image credit: Cardi B, Trend Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the tragedy during an Instagram Live session, focusing on the dangers of bullying faced by children who immigrate to the United States.

Cardi B, who was raised in the Bronx herself, stressed that immigrant students arriving from countries such as Ghana and the Dominican Republic often face harassment from multiple groups, not solely from Black American peers as some online discussions had suggested.

She expressed disbelief that anyone could wake up with the intention of ending another person's life, and warned parents thinking of relocating to the East Coast to consider Pennsylvania over New York City.

She also disclosed she would not want her own children attending public schools in New York or growing up in tough neighbourhoods.

Cardi B on bullying and gang culture

Central to Cardi B's message was the link between persistent bullying and gang involvement.

She argued that when children are continuously targeted and made to feel isolated, they may turn to gangs simply for protection and a sense of belonging.

Drawing on her own upbringing, she explained that being constantly picked on can push a young person towards seeking safety in numbers, often with dangerous consequences.

What happened to Javits Frimpong

Javits had moved from Ghana to the United States the previous year to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong.

On the morning of October 29, 2026, he was walking to DreamYard Preparatory School when he was reportedly shot in the stomach near East 171st Street and Crotona Place.

He managed to run approximately one block before collapsing on the steps of St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His father believes bullying at school may have played a role in the events leading up to the shooting.

Thomas Frimpong revealed that the school's principal had informed him that two students were suspended for a week for bullying Javits, roughly three days before his death.

New York Police are currently searching for three teenage suspects believed to be connected to the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the individuals wearing black tracksuits and blue surgical masks.

The TikTok video of Cardi B speaking about Javits' death is below.

Ghanaians in US hold vigil for Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the candlelight vigil held by members of the Ghanaian community in the United States for 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who died in the Bronx.

The gathering brought mourners together to support Javits’ father, Thomas Frimpong, and the grieving family. A video from the vigil captured a young woman overcome with emotion as candles lit the night.

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Source: YEN.com.gh