Javits Frimpong: Ghanaian Friend Shares Last Video Call With 15-Year-Old, Clip Breaks Hearts
- A TikTok user who knew Javits Frimpong posted a video of their final video call before the 15-year-old was fatally shot in the Bronx
- Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager, was chased down and killed on his way to school on Thursday morning
- New York City Mayor Mamdani announced that Javits's mother would be granted a visa immediately to travel and say goodbye to her son
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A TikTok user who identified herself as a friend of Javits Frimpong has shared footage of what turned out to be their final video call, days after the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy was fatally shot in the Bronx on his way to school.
The user, known on the platform as @mandy_baby7, posted the clip on 1 November in tribute to the teenager. In the video, Javits appeared calm and attentive at home while his friend, who seemed to be in good spirits at the time, spoke to him.
The content of their conversation was not disclosed, but the caption she wrote left little doubt about the weight of her grief: "Your last words to me, our last call Javits."
Javits Frimpong shot on way to school
Javits Frimpong, a teenager of Ghanaian origin, was chased down and shot dead on a Thursday morning while heading to school in the Bronx, New York.
He was 15 years old. The killing drew widespread attention and prompted an outpouring of sorrow from people who knew him and from those who came across the story online.
The video posted by @mandy_baby7 spread quickly across TikTok, with many viewers expressing heartbreak in response to the footage, which captured what appeared to be an ordinary moment between two young friends, now rendered painfully significant by events that followed.
NYC mayor announces visa for Javits's mother
New York City Mayor Mamdani addressed the situation on Saturday, announcing on social media that Javits Frimpong's mother would be granted a visa immediately so she could travel to the United States and say goodbye to her son.
Emotional scenes as Jay Ghartey visits spot where Javits Frimpong lost his life in the Bronx to pay tribute
The announcement underlined the international dimension of the tragedy, with the boy's family in Ghana left to grieve from a distance following his sudden death.
Watch the TikTok video here:
Ghanaians hold candlelight vigil for Javits Frimpong
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian community in the US, in a show of solidarity, held a candlelight vigil in honour of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong on Friday, October 30, 2026.
A video on X showed mourners gathered around rows of lit candles carefully arranged on the ground as a tribute to the teenager.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh