A TikTok user who knew Javits Frimpong posted a video of their final video call before the 15-year-old was fatally shot in the Bronx

Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager, was chased down and killed on his way to school on Thursday morning

New York City Mayor Mamdani announced that Javits's mother would be granted a visa immediately to travel and say goodbye to her son

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A TikTok user who identified herself as a friend of Javits Frimpong has shared footage of what turned out to be their final video call, days after the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy was fatally shot in the Bronx on his way to school.

The user, known on the platform as @mandy_baby7, posted the clip on 1 November in tribute to the teenager. In the video, Javits appeared calm and attentive at home while his friend, who seemed to be in good spirits at the time, spoke to him.

TikTok friend shares final video call with Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old shot in the Bronx. Image credit: abc7ny/X, @mandy_baby7/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The content of their conversation was not disclosed, but the caption she wrote left little doubt about the weight of her grief: "Your last words to me, our last call Javits."

Javits Frimpong shot on way to school

Javits Frimpong, a teenager of Ghanaian origin, was chased down and shot dead on a Thursday morning while heading to school in the Bronx, New York.

He was 15 years old. The killing drew widespread attention and prompted an outpouring of sorrow from people who knew him and from those who came across the story online.

The video posted by @mandy_baby7 spread quickly across TikTok, with many viewers expressing heartbreak in response to the footage, which captured what appeared to be an ordinary moment between two young friends, now rendered painfully significant by events that followed.

NYC mayor announces visa for Javits's mother

New York City Mayor Mamdani addressed the situation on Saturday, announcing on social media that Javits Frimpong's mother would be granted a visa immediately so she could travel to the United States and say goodbye to her son.

The announcement underlined the international dimension of the tragedy, with the boy's family in Ghana left to grieve from a distance following his sudden death.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaians hold candlelight vigil for Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian community in the US, in a show of solidarity, held a candlelight vigil in honour of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong on Friday, October 30, 2026.

A video on X showed mourners gathered around rows of lit candles carefully arranged on the ground as a tribute to the teenager.

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Source: YEN.com.gh