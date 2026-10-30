Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared an official statement on October 30, 2026, addressing the tragic death of Javits Frimpong in the Bronx

Foreign Affairs Minister shared that he personally spoke with Javits Frimpong's father, Thomas Frimpong, to convey the government's condolences

Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York visited the Frimpong family and is coordinating with local US authorities to pursue justice

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Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement addressing the tragic death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.

Ghana’s government offers condolences after 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died in the Bronx, as its mission works with US authorities to pursue justice. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The ministry shared the update on its official X account on October 30, 2026, outlining the steps the government has taken in response to the incident.

Ghana's government reaches out to Frimpong family

In the statement, the minister confirmed that he had spoken directly with Javits's father, Thomas Frimpong, personally conveying the condolences of both the government and the people of Ghana.

"Government of Ghana's statement on the tragic killing of Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, New York. I have spoken to the father of Javits, Mr Thomas Frimpong and directly conveyed the condolences of the Government and people of Ghana," the Minister wrote.

"On my instructions, officials of our Permanent Mission in New York have visited the family and are coordinating with local authorities. The Foreign Ministry will work tirelessly with US authorities to ensure justice is secured. The family of Javits and his loved ones remain in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant his lovely soul a peaceful repose. For God and Country 🇬🇭," the minister added.

Ghana's permanent mission takes action

Beyond the personal outreach, the minister confirmed that officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York had already visited the Frimpong family.

Those officials are actively liaising with local American authorities in connection with the case.

The Foreign Ministry pledged to work closely with United States authorities to ensure that justice is secured for the young Ghanaian.

The X post below contains the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official statement on the tragic death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong.

An emotional video of Javits Frimpong’s father reacting to the tragic loss of his son is in the Instagram post below.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage showing Javits running away from three teenagers on the morning of his tragic death has surfaced, triggering widespread outrage and questions about what happened.

YEN.com.gh extends its deepest condolences to the Frimpong family and all those who mourn the loss of Javits Frimpong.

Tears as Javits Frimpong's father speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Frimpong, the father of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, has sent a strong message to those behind his son’s death in the Bronx, New York.

Javits died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after he was attacked on his way to school near Crotona Park.

The father, who has lived in the US for over 26 years, sent a strong message to the 3 teen suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh