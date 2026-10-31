Members of the Ghanaian community in the United States gathered for a candlelight vigil following the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

Javits Frimpong reportedly lost his life in a devastating incident in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026

The vigil brought together mourners to show solidarity with Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, and other grieving family members

Members of the Ghanaian community in the United States came together on Friday, October 30, 2026, to hold a candlelight vigil in honour of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old boy who died tragically in the Bronx, New York, a day earlier.

Ghanaian community in US holds candlelight vigil for Javits Frimpong. Image credit: The State News

Source: Twitter

A video circulated on X captured the sombre gathering, showing mourners assembled around rows of lit candles arranged carefully on the ground as a tribute to the teenager.

The footage reflected the depth of grief felt by those present, with some visibly overcome with emotion, others standing silently with bowed heads.

Ghanaian community mourns Javits Frimpong

One moment from the video stood out above the rest: a young woman burying her face in her hands as she stood among the crowd, unable to contain her sorrow.

The image captured the collective anguish of a community mourning a young life cut short far too soon.

The warm glow of dozens of candles against the night sky and the silent presence of the gathered mourners created a scene of quiet devastation.

For many in attendance, the vigil was not only an act of remembrance but also a show of solidarity with Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, and the rest of the family as they cope with an unimaginable loss.

Javits Frimpong's death sparks widespread reaction

Javits reportedly died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, following an incident in the Bronx. News of his passing spread quickly across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians both in the United States and back home in Ghana.

The tragedy has been further amplified by footage of his father, Thomas Frimpong, whose raw and heartbroken reaction to the loss of his son moved many people who came across the video online.

The X video from the candlelight vigil is below.

NYC Mayor reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s response to the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the Bronx, including the NYPD investigation and trauma support for the community.

The mayor also expressed sympathy for Javits’ father, Thomas Frimpong, whose grief had drawn widespread attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh