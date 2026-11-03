DJ Switch took to her X account on Monday, November 2, 2026, to share her thoughts on the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

The young Ghanaian DJ drew on her own experience of moving from Ghana to the United States at age 13 to reflect on what Javits lost

DJ Switch challenged the idea that bullying is normal childhood behaviour and sent a heartfelt message to Javits' grieving family

TV3 Talented Kids star DJ Switch has finally spoken out about the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, sharing a deeply personal and emotional tribute on her X account on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Ghanaian teen entertainer DJ Switch reacts to Javits Frimpong's death with an emotional message. Image credit: DJ Switch, ZYgote Studio, UGC

Source: Facebook

The young entertainer disclosed that she had struggled for some time to find the right words to express what she was feeling, but ultimately chose to speak through the lens of her own life journey.

DJ Switch shared that she relocated from Ghana to the United States at the age of 13, marking her 14th birthday on American soil as she continued to build her future there.

She used that personal milestone to reflect on what the late teenager never got the chance to experience.

"I moved from Ghana to the U.S. at 13. I got to celebrate my 14th birthday here and keep growing. Javits deserved to keep growing too," she wrote.

DJ Switch speaks out against bullying

Beyond her personal reflection, DJ Switch used the platform to push back against attitudes that minimise bullying as harmless behaviour among young people. She was firm in her position that children should never be made to feel unsafe simply by going to school.

"No child should have to be brave just to get through a school day," she stated in the post.

She called for a shift in how society addresses bullying, rejecting the notion that it can be written off as ordinary childhood conduct.

Her remarks have added to a broader public conversation around child safety and the circumstances surrounding Javits' death, with several celebrities and public figures also weighing in on the tragedy.

DJ Switch's message to Javits' family

DJ Switch also directed part of her message to those closest to the teenager, acknowledging the immense pain his family is carrying.

She offered prayers for their continued healing and expressed hope that the love and support surrounding them would not disappear once public attention moves on.

She closed her tribute with words that captured the essence of her grief:

"Rest peacefully, Javits Frimpong. You deserved safety. You deserved a future."

The X post by DJ Switch is below.

NYPD Chief gives update on Javits' case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny’s update on the investigation into 15-year-old Javits Frimpong’s death in the Bronx.

Detectives are examining three possible motives: bullying, robbery and mistaken identity involving gang membership. Police have also obtained footage showing three suspects boarding a southbound No. 5 train after the fatal encounter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh