Cardi B has shown off her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs for the first time in a post marking his first birthday on Wednesday

The rapper’s rep confirmed the boy’s full name as Grey Marsean Diggs, while one slide showed him in surgeon scrubs and a white lab coat

Kelly Rowland, Akuapem Poloo and many others flooded the comment section with birthday wishes as the post amassed more than 3 million likes on Instagram

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US rapper Cardi B has shown off her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs for the first time as he celebrated his first birthday.

Cardi B shows off her son with Stefon Diggs for the first time as he turns one. Photo source: Cardi B/Stefon Diggs.

Source: Instagram

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared photos of the little one on Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Until then, she had kept his face away from the public. Grey is her fourth child and her first with Diggs.

Cardi B shares three other children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

Her rep confirmed the boy’s full name as Grey Marsean Diggs, People reported.

Inside Cardi B’s photos of son Grey

In the carousel, Grey is seen in several outfits, including a green snapback with diamond chains. One of the slides shows Cardi B kissing his cheek as he wears a beanie and striped overalls.

Alongside the photos, the singer penned a heartfelt message to her son.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs 🩶🩶🩶!!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Cardi B said she carried him through one of the most uncertain and high-pressure periods of her life.

“I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like,” she added.

Cardi B ended her message by saying he lights up her life and every room with his smile, laugh and precious spirit.

The Instagram post from Cardi B, in which she shares photos of her son Grey, is below.

Grey, M.D.: Cardi B’s Grey’s Anatomy twist

Before editing her caption, Cardi B had first referred to her son as Grey M.D., People reported. Mirroring the doctor pun, one of the slides shows the toddler dressed as a surgeon.

He wore teal scrubs, a surgical cap with glasses, a stethoscope and a white lab coat with an ID badge reading Grey, M.D.

Next to him is a sign bearing the logo of the popular medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. According to People, the look appears to have been his Halloween 2026 costume.

Fans online have since been gushing over his future doctor look.

Kelly Rowland, Akuapem Poloo celebrate Cardi B’s son

The post, which has amassed more than 3 million likes, got celebrities and fans talking. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

akuapem_poloo said:

“Happy birthday little Prince 🤴”

kellyrowland said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY GREY!!”

therealjanelsmith said:

“Happy birthday Grey 🩶”

dejloaf said:

“My favourite colour 🩶😍”

mrjerometrammel said:

“He’s adorable. Finally a reveal. Cardi B’s timing is always on time! Congratulations! 🩶”

ericamena said:

“Cardi you make BEAUTIFUL babies 🙏🏽♥️”

chocolatethunderlove1 said:

“Omg he’s beautiful 😍 🔥 Chile, we been waiting patiently, it was worth the wait 🔥 Happy birthday Grey.”

macdaddyahna said:

“Oh my goodness, cuteness overload 🥹🥹😍😍”

Cardi B’s viral video at grandparents’ house

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Cardi B helping to clean her grandparents’ house in the Dominican Republic had gone viral.

The clip, first shared by her father, was recorded around her 34th birthday on October 11, 2026, which she spent with relatives.

Many social media users praised the rapper for staying humble and not forgetting her roots.

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Source: YEN.com.gh