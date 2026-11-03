Seven candidates with roots across Africa are running for seats in the United States Congress during the 2026 midterm elections

The group includes three first-time candidates from Egyptian, Ethiopian and Ghanaian backgrounds

Their bids come as anti-immigrant sentiment intensifies under the Trump administration and political spending is projected to exceed $11 billion

Seven candidates of African origin are contesting seats in the United States Congress as Americans vote in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant moment for the African diaspora's growing footprint in American politics.

Adrian Boafo and Gabe Amo are contesting for Congress in the US. Credit: Tom Williams/ Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

The elections are unfolding against a backdrop of congressional redistricting, record-level political spending projected to exceed $11 billion according to advertising analysis firm AdImpact, and historically low approval ratings for President Donald Trump.

Dozens of sitting lawmakers have vacated their seats through retirements, resignations or bids for other offices, creating openings for new entrants.

According to The Africa Report, the seven candidates are:

Egyptian-American Abdul El-Sayed Ethiopian-born Melat Kiros Ghanaian-American Adrian Boafo Somali-American Ilhan Omar Eritrean-American Joe Neguse Ghanaian-Liberian Gabe Amo Nigerian-American Ndidiamaka Okpareke

Three First-Time Candidates Seek Breakthroughs

El-Sayed, 41, is contesting one of Michigan's two Senate seats. The public health academic and former Detroit Health Department director was born to Egyptian immigrant parents and could become the first Muslim member of the US Senate if elected. His campaign positions include universal healthcare and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In Colorado, 29-year-old Melat Kiros is seeking a Denver seat in the House of Representatives. Born in Addis Ababa to Tigrayan parents, she defeated 15-term Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette in the party's June primary, having previously gained public attention after being dismissed by law firm Sidley Austin for refusing to retract a letter critical of firms that opposed pro-Palestinian protests.

Adrian Boafo, 32, is running for a Maryland congressional seat vacated by former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, whose campaign he previously managed. His parents emigrated from Ghana to the United States in the 1980s, and he has served on the Bowie City Council and in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Three Incumbents Defend Their Seats

Ilhan Omar, 44, who became the first Somali-American elected to Congress in 2018, is seeking re-election from Minnesota. Born in Mogadishu, she spent part of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp before her family resettled in the United States.

Her campaign has faced renewed hostility from Trump, who has directed racially charged remarks at Somali-American communities in her district.

Joe Neguse, 42, also entered the House in 2018, becoming both the first Eritrean-American elected to Congress and the first Black congressman from Colorado.

He has since risen to become assistant House Democratic leader and sits on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Gabe Amo, 38, who in 2023 became the first Black person elected to Congress from Rhode Island, is also seeking another term. Born to a Ghanaian father and Liberian mother, he previously served in the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Nigerian-American Runs as Republican

Nigerian-American Ndidiamaka Okpareke, 43, is running as a Republican in central New Mexico, challenging Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury. A pharmacist and business owner, her parents left Nigeria after surviving the 1967 to 1970 civil war. She has expressed interest in serving on committees focused on healthcare and foreign affairs.

The New American Leaders Action Fund, a New York-based organisation advocating immigrant representation in government, noted that immigrant-origin candidates continue to make progress at state and federal levels despite an increasingly hostile political climate and tougher enforcement measures targeting immigrant communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh