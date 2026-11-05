Kazakhstan launched a new golden visa programme targeting wealthy foreign nationals and skilled professionals

The scheme offers qualifying foreigners significant tax exemptions as part of a broader economic attraction strategy

Kazakhstan outlined specific categories of foreigners who would be eligible to benefit under the new programme

Kazakhstan has unveiled a golden visa programme that grants qualifying foreign nationals the right to live in the country while benefiting from tax exemptions.

The Central Asian nation announced the initiative as part of efforts to attract high-net-worth individuals, skilled professionals, and investors from abroad.

Kazakhstan introduces a new Golden Visa and names foreigners who are eligible for tax exemptions. Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the scheme, eligible foreigners can obtain long-term residency and enjoy considerable financial incentives, including relief from certain tax obligations during their stay.

Who qualifies for Kazakhstan Golden Visa?

Kazakhstan specified that the programme is open to several categories of foreigners.

These include investors who commit a defined amount of capital to the country's economy, as well as highly skilled professionals working in sectors the government has identified as priorities for national development.

Retirees with sufficient financial means and digital nomads who earn income remotely are also among those considered eligible.

The government indicated that applicants must meet clear financial thresholds and pass the necessary background checks before residency is granted.

Tax benefits on Kazakhstan Golden Visa

One of the most attractive features of the programme is the tax exemption provision. Foreign residents who qualify under the golden visa category will not be required to pay personal income tax on earnings generated outside Kazakhstan.

This arrangement is designed to make the country a competitive destination for globally mobile individuals who might otherwise choose residency programmes in Europe or the Gulf region.

Authorities noted that the programme aligns with Kazakhstan's wider ambition to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbon revenues by drawing in foreign capital and expertise.

The government stated that full details of the application process, including fee structures and documentation requirements, would be made available through official channels.

Uzbekistan expands visa-free travel for citizens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the government of Uzbekistan had published a list of nations whose citizens could enter the country without a visa for an unlimited period.

Eight countries, all former Soviet republics, qualified for the open-ended visa-free arrangement with no cap on length of stay.

Citizens from African, Asian, Western European, and American countries did not qualify and were required to follow standard visa requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh