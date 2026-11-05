The Ghana Embassy in the US broke its silence on the death of 24-year-old Ghanaian Joseph Owusu, whose body was found in New York

Joseph had been missing for approximately two weeks before his body was discovered at a Bronx dumpsite on November 3, 2026

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, confirmed the identification and pledged to support the bereaved family

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The Embassy of Ghana in the US has spoken out following the discovery of the body of 24-year-old Ghanaian national Joseph Owusu at a dumpsite in the Bronx, New York, on November 3, 2026.

Ghana Embassy in the US confirms the death of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu found in the Bronx dumpsite. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Joseph Owusu had been missing for roughly two weeks before authorities located his remains.

The news of his death quickly gained traction among Ghanaians both at home and abroad, prompting the Embassy to address the public directly.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, formally confirmed that the body recovered from the Bronx had been identified as that of the missing young Ghanaian.

Embassy of Ghana confirms Joseph Owusu's identity

The official statement read:

"The Embassy of Ghana in the United States of America, Washington, D.C can confirm the report of a body found identified as a 24-year-old Ghanaian by name Joseph Owusu, who was reportedly missing for approximately two weeks."

"According to American News sources, on November 3, 2026, Joseph's body was discovered at a dumpsite in the Bronx in New York, USA. The circumstances surrounding Joseph's death remain unclear. The Embassy of Ghana sends its condolences to the bereaved family and will support in every way possible."

As of the time the statement was issued, investigators had not yet determined what led to Joseph's death, and further details were expected as the inquiry progressed.

Ghanaian community mourns Joseph Owusu

Joseph's passing has drawn an outpouring of sadness from prominent Ghanaians and members of the diaspora community, many of whom have voiced their grief online.

The case has also deepened anxiety among Ghanaians living in the United States, arriving close on the heels of the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, who also died in the Bronx.

Joseph's family continues to mourn as they await clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The embassy's pledge to offer support is expected to offer some comfort during what remains an extraordinarily difficult period for those closest to him.

The Facebook post by the Ghana Embassy is below.

Nana Tornado mourns Joseph Owusu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado’s tribute to his close associate, Joseph Owusu, following his death.

The two had planned to meet for Thanksgiving and travel to Africa together. Nana Tornado’s emotional message raised questions about the circumstances of Owusu’s death, but provided no details about what happened.

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Source: YEN.com.gh