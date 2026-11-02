Visit Finland launched Finnish Dinner Date, offering 16 international singles all - expenses - paid trips to Finland in February 2027

The campaign draws on sinkkukori, a real Finnish supermarket trend where pink baskets signal that a shopper is single

Winners will join group dinners with local Finnish singles, with menus crafted by some of the country's leading chefs

Visit Finland, the country's official tourism board, has launched a campaign offering 16 international singles free trips to Finland for a blind group dinner date experience in February 2027, announced on 20 October.

The initiative, called Finnish Dinner Date, will send eight participants to Helsinki, Finland's coastal capital, and another eight to Tampere, a city in the Lakeland region.

Visit Finland’s Finnish Dinner Date offers 16 singles all-expenses-paid trips in February 2027, with chef-led dinners inspired by the sinkkukori trend event. Image credit: blackCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Travel is scheduled between 9 and 19 February 2027, with all flights and hotel accommodation covered.

What the Finnish dinner date includes

Beyond flights and accommodation, winners will take part in a four-day programme of cultural and culinary activities, including sauna sessions, outdoor excursions and sightseeing.

The highlight of each trip is a group dinner where the eight international visitors will sit alongside two local Finnish singles and share a tasting menu prepared by one of Finland's top chefs.

Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, explained the thinking behind the campaign.

"Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way," she said in the official announcement.

The Sinkkukori trend that inspired the campaign

The concept draws on sinkkukori, a Finnish word meaning "single basket." At select supermarkets across Finland, shoppers can pick up a pink basket as a discreet signal that they are single and open to conversation.

The tradition attracted global attention after spreading widely online, prompting Visit Finland to scale the idea into an international travel experience.

Finland has ranked as the world's happiest country for nine consecutive years, yet its culinary culture has received comparatively little international recognition alongside Nordic neighbours such as Sweden and Denmark.

The romantic framing of this campaign is Visit Finland's attempt to shift that perception and draw wider attention to Finnish food.

No details on the application process or selection criteria have been made public at this stage.

Finland launches fast-track residence permit portal for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland had launched an online portal that enables eligible foreign workers to receive a first residence permit decision within 14 days.

The fast-track service is available through Enter Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service's dedicated online application platform.

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Source: YEN.com.gh