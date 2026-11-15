The Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) published six categories of foreigners eligible for a shortened naturalisation timeline

Under standard Dutch rules, foreigners must live continuously in the Netherlands for five years before applying for citizenship

The IND confirmed that applicants in all six categories must still hold a valid residence permit throughout the entire three-year period

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The Netherlands has indicated that certain categories of foreigners do not need to wait the standard five years before applying for Dutch citizenship, with the country's Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) publishing the specific groups who may qualify after just three years of continuous residence.

The Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) published six categories of foreigners eligible for a shortened naturalisation timeline. Credit: Pierre Crom

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Under the country's standard naturalisation rules, a person must have lived uninterrupted in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a minimum of five years, holding a valid residence permit or valid residency under EU law throughout that entire period.

The IND has identified six distinct groups eligible for the shortened pathway. The first two categories cover foreign nationals who are either married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch national, or those who have been cohabiting with a Dutch partner for three consecutive years, provided both parties remain together throughout the entire naturalisation process and the Dutch partner holds Dutch nationality at the time of application.

The third and fourth categories relate to adults who were legally recognised or legitimised by a Dutch national, meaning a Dutch national became their legal parent. This also applies to individuals recognised as minor children by a Dutch national who have since turned 18, with the period during which they were raised and cared for by that Dutch national deductible from the three-year residency requirement.

The fifth group covers adults whose co-naturalisation application was previously rejected because they turned 18 during their parents' own naturalisation process, on condition that their three years of continuous residence in the Netherlands began before they reached adulthood.

The sixth and final category applies to stateless individuals who are formally registered as such in the Netherlands' Personal Records Database, known as the BRP.

Regardless of which category an applicant falls into, the IND makes clear that holding a valid residence permit or valid EU law residency throughout the entire three-year period remains a firm requirement with no exceptions.

Applicants must also continue to satisfy all other standard naturalisation conditions alongside the reduced residency term. These include language proficiency requirements and civic integration standards, which are not waived simply because an applicant qualifies for the shorter timeline.

The IND's clarification offers a clearer picture of the pathways available to foreigners with close ties to Dutch nationals or those in legally recognised vulnerable circumstances, such as stateless persons, who may otherwise face prolonged uncertainty in their residency status.

Netherlands announces cost of each citizenship test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had announced the fees foreigners must pay to sit the Dutch citizenship tests.

The government said the complete citizenship examination costs €350, which is roughly equivalent to GH₵4,500.

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Source: YEN.com.gh