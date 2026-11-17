Austria has published its official list of over 60 countries whose nationals can enter without a visa for stays of up to 90 days

Only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, appear on the list , alongside several Caribbean and Latin American nations

Key conditions apply to all visa-free visitors, including restrictions on paid work and a shared 90-day limit across the entire Schengen area

Austria has officially published guidance listing the nationals of more than 60 countries who may enter the country without a visa, setting out the conditions and limits that govern those stays.

According to the Austrian authorities, eligible nationals can visit for a maximum of 90 days within any rolling 180-day period.

Austria’s visa-free entry list covers nationals of over 60 countries, including Mauritius and Seychelles. Image credit: Peng Song, Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two fundamental requirements apply: travellers must not remain beyond the permitted duration, and they must not take up paid employment while in the country.

Which African and Caribbean countries are included

Only two African nations feature on the list: Mauritius and Seychelles. Caribbean representation is broader, with nationals of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago all qualifying for visa-free entry.

Other nations on the list include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uruguay, and Venezuela, among others.

Japan stands out as a special case, with its nationals permitted to stay for up to six months, an arrangement specific to Austria and not replicated across the broader Schengen zone. Liechtenstein and Switzerland, by contrast, enjoy unlimited visa-free stays, reflecting their existing special status with the Schengen area.

Several countries on the list, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine, are marked with an asterisk. For nationals of those states, the visa-free exemption applies only to holders of biometric passports.

What visa-free travellers must know before they go

A critical point for all eligible visitors is that the 90-day allowance is not exclusive to Austria. Because Austria is a Schengen member state, any days spent in France, Germany, or any other Schengen country within the same 180-day window count towards the same limit.

Travellers who have recently visited other parts of the Schengen zone before arriving in Austria must account for those days when calculating how long they may remain.

Holders of diplomatic or service passports fall under separate rules and are advised to contact the relevant Austrian representative authority directly for guidance.

The official guidance also clarifies that travellers already present in Austria on a valid visa-free stay may submit an application for a residence title during that period. Doing so does not, however, extend the original permitted stay. Nationals of Schengen member states who already hold a valid residence title issued by another Schengen country are similarly exempt from the visa requirement when travelling to Austria.

Austria lists 3 relatives eligible for work permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Austria had listed the family members of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for the Red-White-Red Card Plus.

With this card, holders are not tied to a single employer and have unrestricted access to the Austrian labour market, allowing them to take up both employed and self-employed roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh