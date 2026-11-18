Sweden Identifies 2 Occupations That Cannot Qualify Foreign Nationals for Work Permits
- Sweden's Migration Agency updated its guidance to exclude two specific job categories from work permit eligibility
- The ban on forest berry pickers took effect on 1 June 2026, a significant shift given Sweden's history of attracting seasonal migrant workers
- Non-EU/EEA nationals applying for work in either of the two roles will no longer receive approval through standard permit channels
Sweden has officially removed two occupations from its list of work permit-eligible roles, with updated guidance from the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) confirming that forest berry pickers and personal assistants can no longer qualify for permits.
The changes affect citizens of countries outside the EU and EEA, who are generally required to hold a valid work permit before carrying out any employment duties in Sweden, whether for a Swedish-based employer or one operating from abroad.
Two roles no longer eligible for permits
The Migration Agency's updated guidance identifies the two excluded categories by their official classification codes under SSYK 2012, Sweden's standard occupational classification system. Forest berry pickers, listed under subgroup 9210, lost their eligibility on 1 June 2026. The agency noted, however, that other forms of berry picking within the same subgroup may still be considered for permits on a case-by-case basis.
Personal assistants, classified under subgroup 5343, are the second occupation affected. Applications submitted by prospective workers in this role through standard permit channels will not be approved under the revised rules.
Seasonal migration affected by forest berry exclusion
The removal of forest berry picking carries particular weight given Sweden's long-standing reliance on seasonal migrant labour during the annual harvest period. Workers from countries across Asia and Eastern Europe have historically travelled to Sweden to take part in berry picking each year, making the exclusion a notable departure from previous practice.
Under Swedish immigration law, the requirement to hold a work permit applies broadly. It covers individuals directly employed by a Swedish company, those placed at a business in Sweden through a staffing agency, and workers transferred to Sweden as part of an internal cross-border move. The rules apply equally to workers hired abroad but assigned to carry out duties within Sweden.
For non-EU/EEA nationals who had intended to pursue either of the two now-excluded roles, the updated guidance effectively closes off the standard legal route to employment in Sweden in those capacities.
Denmark restricts foreigners from securing work permits in 2 occupations
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had halted applications from foreign doctors and nurses seeking professional authorisation to practise in the country.
The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the development on its official immigration portal, which was last updated on October 12, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh