Sweden's Migration Agency updated its guidance to exclude two specific job categories from work permit eligibility

The ban on forest berry pickers took effect on 1 June 2026, a significant shift given Sweden's history of attracting seasonal migrant workers

Non-EU/EEA nationals applying for work in either of the two roles will no longer receive approval through standard permit channels

Sweden has officially removed two occupations from its list of work permit-eligible roles, with updated guidance from the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) confirming that forest berry pickers and personal assistants can no longer qualify for permits.

The changes affect citizens of countries outside the EU and EEA, who are generally required to hold a valid work permit before carrying out any employment duties in Sweden, whether for a Swedish-based employer or one operating from abroad.

Sweden excludes forest berry pickers and personal assistants from work permits. Image credit: Hill Street Studios, Richard Klune/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two roles no longer eligible for permits

The Migration Agency's updated guidance identifies the two excluded categories by their official classification codes under SSYK 2012, Sweden's standard occupational classification system. Forest berry pickers, listed under subgroup 9210, lost their eligibility on 1 June 2026. The agency noted, however, that other forms of berry picking within the same subgroup may still be considered for permits on a case-by-case basis.

Personal assistants, classified under subgroup 5343, are the second occupation affected. Applications submitted by prospective workers in this role through standard permit channels will not be approved under the revised rules.

Seasonal migration affected by forest berry exclusion

The removal of forest berry picking carries particular weight given Sweden's long-standing reliance on seasonal migrant labour during the annual harvest period. Workers from countries across Asia and Eastern Europe have historically travelled to Sweden to take part in berry picking each year, making the exclusion a notable departure from previous practice.

Under Swedish immigration law, the requirement to hold a work permit applies broadly. It covers individuals directly employed by a Swedish company, those placed at a business in Sweden through a staffing agency, and workers transferred to Sweden as part of an internal cross-border move. The rules apply equally to workers hired abroad but assigned to carry out duties within Sweden.

For non-EU/EEA nationals who had intended to pursue either of the two now-excluded roles, the updated guidance effectively closes off the standard legal route to employment in Sweden in those capacities.

Denmark restricts foreigners from securing work permits in 2 occupations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had halted applications from foreign doctors and nurses seeking professional authorisation to practise in the country.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the development on its official immigration portal, which was last updated on October 12, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh