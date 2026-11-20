Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya has disclosed he was deported from Uganda seven years ago after authorities accused him of spying on President Museveni

During the deportation, officials tore up his flight ticket, leaving him stranded at the airport without enough money to book a new one

Wode Maya recently returned to Uganda under strikingly different circumstances after receiving a personal invitation from President Museveni himself

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Ghanaian travel vlogger and YouTuber Wode Maya has opened up about a harrowing experience that unfolded in Uganda seven years ago, when he was deported from the country on allegations of spying on President Yoweri Museveni.

Wode Maya recalls deportation from Uganda over spy claims, returns as presidential guest. Image credit: Wode Maya, MBU

Source: Facebook

The content creator shared the story on X on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following a recent return trip to Uganda that could not have been more different from his first.

Maya was in the country to film content when local authorities detained and expelled him. Officials tore his flight ticket into pieces during the process, leaving him with no way to leave and no funds to book a replacement.

Writing about the moment, he said:

"7 years ago, I was deported from Uganda on allegations of spying on the President. My ticket was even torn into pieces! I cried like a baby because I didn't even have the money to book another flight."

Wode Maya's deportation to Presidential invitation

The twist in Wode Maya's story came when he received an invitation directly from President Museveni to visit Uganda.

The Ugandan leader had come across a speech Maya delivered at the Africa-Russia Summit, which aired on the Russian television network RT.

Maya admitted he had no idea Museveni had watched the address until the invitation arrived.

Rather than make the trip alone, Maya extended the opportunity to fellow African content creators who had joined him at the Russia summit, turning the visit into a collective moment for the group.

Wode Maya reflects on the full-circle journey

Describing the experience as a full-circle moment, Maya expressed how unexpected the turn of events had been.

Going from being expelled under suspicion of espionage to walking back into the same country as a guest of its president represented a transformation he had never anticipated.

His account drew widespread attention online, with many readers struck by the remarkable contrast between his two encounters with Uganda's authorities.

The X post by Wode Maya is below.

Wode Maya announces death of his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wode Maya’s announcement of his mother Margaret Hayford’s death on what would have been her birthday.

He said he had said his final goodbye to her a month earlier and described the weeks since as some of the most painful of his life.

His tribute also recalled her daily prayers and the way she stayed up to make sure he arrived safely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh