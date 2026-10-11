Canadian High Commission in Ghana Announces Temporary Closure, Releases Date

Canada's High Commission in Ghana announced it will shut its offices in observance of Canadian Thanksgiving Day

The High Commission reminded the public that emergency consular services remain available around the clock despite the closure

Ghanaians and Canadians in Ghana can reach consular staff via phone or email during the holiday period

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The Canadian High Commission in Ghana will close its doors on Monday, 12 October 2026, as Canada observes its annual Thanksgiving Day public holiday.

The closure was announced by the official account of Canada in Ghana on X on 11 October 2026, alerting members of the public to the temporary unavailability of in-person services.

Canada’s High Commission in Ghana closes on 12 October 2026 for Thanksgiving. Image credit: dimarik, Redjina Ph/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emergency consular services during the closure

Despite the office shutdown, the High Commission confirmed that round-the-clock emergency consular assistance will remain accessible throughout the holiday. Individuals requiring urgent consular support can reach staff by telephone on +233(0)302211521 or +1 613 996 8885. Alternatively, those in need of assistance can send an email to sos@international.gc.ca.

Canadian Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October each year and marks a period of giving thanks for the autumn harvest and other blessings of the past year. The occasion is a statutory public holiday in Canada and is observed by Canadian government offices and missions worldwide, including the High Commission in Accra.

What visitors should know before going to office

Members of the public who had planned to visit the Canadian High Commission in Ghana for visa applications, document verification, or other routine consular matters on Monday, 12 October are advised to schedule their visits from Tuesday, 13 October onwards when normal operations are expected to resume.

The High Commission did not specify the exact hours of resumption following the holiday, so individuals are encouraged to contact the office directly before making any visits.

Canada invites foreigners to apply for permanent residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada is targeting skilled workers abroad to address persistent labour shortages across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

The agency confirmed that it was managing the initiative through the Express Entry system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh