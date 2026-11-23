Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has shared a video of his meeting with American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar

In the clip, Kwaku Manu praised Cheddar for bringing Mayweather to Ghana, describing the boxer as a legend they had all been watching from afar

Comedian Funny Face and other social media users reacted with laughter to a funny moment in the video, with Kwaku Manu responding to Funny Face

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has got many talking after sharing a video of his meeting with American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Kwaku Manu meets Floyd Mayweather and Cheddar during the boxing legend's visit to Ghana. Photo source: @kwakumanubob.

Source: Instagram

The encounter happened during Mayweather's ongoing visit to Ghana, where he has been hosted by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Upon arriving in the country last week, the undefeated former world champion declared Ghana his home. Kwaku Manu shared the video of the meeting on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Cheddar was also present as the actor and the boxer exchanged pleasantries. The video has since gained massive attention, with comedian Funny Face among those who reacted.

Kwaku Manu meets Floyd Mayweather

The video opened with Kwaku Manu warmly greeting Cheddar and Mayweather in what appeared to be a living room.

Mayweather, dressed casually, then proceeded to talk about some items from his collection as he held a pair of sneakers.

Kwaku Manu stood beside him, listening in admiration. The actor later thanked Cheddar for bringing the boxing icon to Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, Mayweather is a legend whom many Ghanaians had only watched from afar.

Watch the Instagram video of Kwaku Manu meeting Floyd Mayweather below:

Kwaku Manu's fun moment with Mayweather

The meeting also had a light-hearted moment that got many laughing. As Mayweather spoke, Kwaku Manu jokingly attempted to spell one of the words the boxer had used.

Cheddar burst into laughter at the actor's playful remark. The funny moment added a relaxed feel to the encounter between the actor and the boxing star. For many fans, it was the highlight of the video.

Kwaku Manu's video sparks reactions

Funny Face and many other social media users were left in stitches by Kwaku Manu's fun moment with Mayweather, with the actor himself responding to the comedian. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@therealfunnyface said:

"😆🔥 Asem ben koraa ni"

Responding to the comedian, @kwakumanubob wrote:

"@therealfunnyface ❤️😂"

@mc_benedictus commented:

"Bra Kwaku needs a Google Translator 😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

@mr.asante__ said:

"Nice one dierr kwaku nim ka ooo 😂"

@official_oliver_mens wrote:

"Bro Kwaku do you understand what they saying 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

Mayweather meets Sharaf Mahama over boxing event

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mayweather met Legacy Rise Sports head Sharaf Mahama at The Vynyard in Cantonments, Accra. Cheddar and members of the boxer's entourage were also present at the meeting.

During the chat, Mayweather said, "We're thinking about doing a huge match out here in Ghana." No date, venue or opponent has been confirmed for the proposed event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh