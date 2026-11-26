Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority published an official list of goods travellers are forbidden from bringing into the Kingdom

Nutmeg and guru fruits feature on the banned list alongside counterfeit currencies, fireworks, and prohibited smokeless tobacco

Travellers caught carrying any of the prohibited items at customs entry points face financial penalties regardless of intent

Saudi Arabia has officially listed the goods that travellers are barred from carrying through its customs ports, and the inventory includes several everyday items that could easily catch Africans and other international visitors off guard.

Saudi Arabia mentions the spices that are prohibited from entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) published the directive in accordance with a decision by the Minister of Finance, numbered 2597 and dated 24 Rajab 1439 AH. The authority later communicated the directive through a circular from the then-Governor of the Customs General Authority, referenced as No. 340/21/M and dated 1 August 1439 AH.

Spices and Fruits on Saudi Arabia's Banned Goods List

The complete list of prohibited items covers counterfeit currencies, fireworks of all shapes and types, prohibited chewing smokeless tobacco, tear softeners, guru fruits, and nutmeg fruit along with its powder.

The presence of guru fruits and nutmeg on this list is particularly notable for travellers from Africa and Asia, where both items are commonly stocked in homes and local markets. Nutmeg is a staple ingredient in cooking and baking across many cultures, meaning visitors could unknowingly pack it among their personal belongings before boarding a flight to the Kingdom.

What Travellers Should Know Before Packing

ZATCA's guidance is unambiguous on the consequences: carrying any of these items through an air, land, or sea customs point can result in a financial penalty, even if the traveller had no intention of distributing or selling the goods commercially.

The prohibited goods list forms part of a broader customs framework governing both personal and commercial items entering Saudi Arabia. Travellers are strongly advised to consult ZATCA's official website and review the full customs regulations thoroughly before packing, in order to avoid any unexpected fines upon arrival in the Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh