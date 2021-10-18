Nigerians have shared their thought on a trending video of a hotel room that is rented for $50,000 (GHc300K) per night

The hotel room which is the first of its kind is an underwater one and is located in Maldives Rangali Island Resort, Maldives

While some thought it would be a heavenly experience, others argued on two fronts that the cost of renting is not only on the high side but a risky one at that

A video of an underwater hotel suite has stirred reactions on social media.

It is reported that a room in the underwater suite goes for $50,000 (N28 million) per night.

It is the first underwater hotel suite in the world Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @conrad_maldives

Source: UGC

The Muraka underwater hotel suite is the first of its kind in the world and makes up a part of Maldives Rangali Island Resort that is situated in the Maldives.

A video capturing an interior of one of the hotel's master bedrooms that are submerged at 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean was shared by Conrad Maldives on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The exquisite work architecture also has a private bathroom, lounge and gives users almost 360 views of the Indian Ocean

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@lovewoluofficial said:

"What a perfect goal. If I and my partner lodge here, wetin want break us? The momeries of this place alone can mend a broken heart."

@iamsexysteel wrote:

"28 million Naira…….just to sleep wake up? Abi person go pass there go heaven ni? And this kind hotel time go come they go fast like say na plan work.‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@mama_xino remarked:

"Not for me though, won’t be able to close my eyes, no amount of conviction can make me believe nature won’t try to defile man’s expertise that night ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@officiallrosie stated:

"In this kind of place I can sleep like a baby and wake up smiling. I love nature but the money part made me come back to reality."

Video shows Abuja mansion on sale for N1.4 billion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to a video of an Abuja mansion that is on sale for N1.4 billion.

In the clip posted by @gidiproperties_, a lady gave the audience a tour of the building, showing different parts of the tiled house and what function they serve.

Starting from the exquisite bedroom, she said that every wardrobe in the house has a mirror. She stated that everything one needs in a house is available.

As the camera panned, all angles of the aisle leading to the bathroom were recorded in all their beauty. The tour guide also showed the house's large patio where parties can be held.

Source: Yen.com.gh