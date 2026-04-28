Parts of the Accra West Region will experience a six-hour power outage early Wednesday, April 29, 2026

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said the planned load curtailment is necessary to stabilise supply while engineers work to restore affected infrastructure

Over 50 communities, including key business districts and institutions in Accra, are expected to be impacted

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Parts of the Accra West Region will experience a six-hour power outage early Wednesday morning following a fire outbreak at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation.

This is contained in the latest update released by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

ECG announces a six-hour power cut in Accra West following the Akosombo Substation fire incident. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

In a public notice, ECG said the incident has reduced power supply to the Accra West enclave, necessitating a planned load curtailment from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on, April 29, 2026.

The power distribution company explained that the controlled outage is necessary to stabilise supply while engineers work to manage the impact of the damaged infrastructure.

Affected areas

Over 50 communities are expected to be affected by the outage, including Awoshie, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Odorkor, Lartebiokorshie, Ablekuma, Amasaman, Darkuman, Mallam, Tesano, Ofankor, Nsawam Township, Adoagyiri, and parts of Sukura, Adabraka, North Kaneshie, New Fadama, and Abossey Okai.

Institutions and major economic centres such as Pentecost University, Cocoa Clinic, Mallam Market, Kaneshie Sports Complex, and Katamanto are also included.

Other affected areas listed by ECG include Baah Yard, Odorgonno, Demod, CMB Flats, Olebu, New Ayawaso, Amamole, Ayigbe Town, Alogboshie, Neoplan, Kaneshie Flats, Asofan, Amen Amen, Agya Herbal, Israel, Antieku, NIC, Joma Township, Ablekuma Agape, Mataheko, Adeiso, Coaltar, Borkorborkor, Manhean, Afoaman, CP, Mayera, Kuntunse, Fise, Toman, Nii Boye Town, Abrantie Spot, Menskrom, Sakaman, and Atico, among others.

Read the ECG statement on X below:

ECG assures public on power restoration

ECG said power will be restored once the generation profile improves, adding that it is working with relevant agencies to stabilise supply.

The company consequently apologised for the inconvenience caused.

ECG has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from possible power surges when electricity is restored.

The outage comes amid ongoing maintenance works and repairs at the burnt Akosombo Dam substation, with additional planned interruptions already announced in parts of the capital in April.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) issues a weather forecast warning the public of heavy rains in parts of the country. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Ghana Meteo warns of afternoon rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had issued a weather alert warning of changing conditions across the country, with rainfall expected in several regions from late afternoon on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, into the night.

According to the latest forecast issued on Tuesday, April 28, mist or fog patches are expected over mountainous and forest areas during the early hours of the morning under partly cloudy conditions.

As the day progresses, GMet said most parts of the country will experience alternating periods of sunshine and cloud cover during the afternoon.

However, GMet cautioned that rainfall is likely in many areas within the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors from late afternoon into the night.

Source: YEN.com.gh