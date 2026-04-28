Authorities in Ho have arrested a 26 year old saleshgirl, Nerissa Akodor, together with her boyfriend, Courage Addo, in connection with an alleged GH¢5.1 million theft

Investigators claim that portions of the alleged stolen funds were transferred to her boyfriend, who is also under investigation

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the full scope of the alleged scheme and whether additional individuals were involved

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A 26-year-old saleswoman, Nerissa Akodor, and her boyfriend, identified as Courage Addo, have reportedly been arrested in Ho over allegations of stealing a total of GH¢5.1 million from her employer.

According to reports, Akodor had worked with the company as a sales assistant and was later promoted in 2025 to a “Point Two” sales position in recognition of what management described as her commitment and strong performance. She was reportedly earning a monthly salary of GH¢1,500 at the time.

Nerissa Akodor has been taken into custody following reports of her arrest in connection with an alleged multi-million cedi theft case in Ho. Photo credit: Juanmonino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the situation is said to have taken a different turn after she exited the company earlier this year.

This prompted internal checks and investigations, which allegedly uncovered a pattern of financial irregularities linked to her activities while still in service.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Akodor is believed to have siphoned company funds over a sustained period.

Authorities further allege that part of the money was transferred to her boyfriend, Courage Addo, who is now also in custody, assisting with investigations.

The couple is accused of using proceeds from the alleged theft to acquire luxury assets, including a Mercedes-Benz C250, a Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC, and a two-bedroom residential property.

Investigators have also raised concerns about suspicious banking activity during her tenure, particularly after her promotion.

Courage Addo has also been taken into custody as investigations continue into the suspected transfer and use of company funds. Photo credit: Juanmonino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is alleged that Akodor was making monthly deposits of up to GH¢10,000 into her personal account, a figure far exceeding her official earnings.

The case is expected to proceed at the Ho Circuit Court, where both suspects are likely to face charges relating to theft, fraud, and financial misconduct.

Meanwhile, authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged scheme and whether additional persons may have played a role in the matter.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens condemn theft case

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Billionaire Guy commented:

"I was working at a bank, and I was receiving 300ghc as salary, but I never stole from customers, and I was promoted. Take care of yourself, and not being greedy is very good."

Zentzeen shared:

"What play are you playing here? In which country are they paying you 300ghc as a monthly salary?"

Esebaby3 opined"

"The same thing happened to me, I had to close the shop because I’m not available to run it myself, so sad."

Dwayne

"An audit should be done every six months if your production or operational cost is high."

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium has been jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

Source: YEN.com.gh