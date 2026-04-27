A Ghanaian man has become an inspiration after he opened up about his humble beginnings

He announced that he has joined the US Air Force as he posted photos of himself in a military uniform

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have showered praise on him for using his life story to motivate others

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A young Ghanaian man, Ebenezer Aborah, has warmed hearts after he took to social media to announce that he had joined the US Air Force.

Celebrating his new feat, the young man in a Facebook post took a trip down memory lane, where he opened up about his humble beginnings.

A Ghanaian man shows a massive transformation as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Ebenezer said it began in a rural village in Ghana, where he had to work on farms and wash cars, all in a bid to get money for school.

Despite this, he persevered in his quest to succeed and even engaged in menial jobs such as working as a tricycle rider and burning charcoal at one point.

His hard work has now paid off as he now has a master’s degree from a reputable university in the US and now serves as an Airman First Class (A1C) in the United States Air Force.

“I am deeply honoured to share that I have officially graduated from United States Air Force Basic Military Training and now proudly serve as an Airman First Class (A1C) in the United States Air Force. I started in a village with no electricity, working on farms and at car washes just to stay in school. After high school, I rode a tricycle to raise money for college admission and burned charcoal to pay my tuition.

"Today, I stand as a graduate of a master’s program in the United States and a proud graduate of the United States Air Force Basic Military Training.My journey is proof that dreams, when backed by determination, perseverance, and resilience, can defy any limitation.

"My journey began in a rural village in Ghana, where opportunities were limited but dreams were limitless. From studying under challenging conditions to pursuing higher education abroad, each obstacle strengthened my resolve. Through perseverance, faith, and determination, I moved to the United States to further my education and build a future dedicated to service and excellence.”

He thanked his wife and family for the immense support shown to him throughout his journey so far.

“From a village with no light to wearing the uniform of the U.S. Air Force, this journey stands as a testament to resilience, education, and the power of unwavering determination. As I begin this new chapter, I remain committed to service, leadership, and my long-term goal of becoming a physician, serving humanity through both medicine and military service. Thank you to my wife, mentors, family, and supporters who have been part of this incredible journey. Aim High.”

A young Ghanaian man rejoices as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Below is the Facebook post:

Netizens congratulate the young man

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post congratulated the young man on his achievement.

Emmanuel Wassah stated:

“Congratulations big bro… Grace has found you.”

Ebenezer Antwi added:

“Hard guy… congratulations bro.”

Genique Aborah added:

"I’m so proud of you sweetie."

Mason transforms nicely after relocating abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man also reflected on his time as a mason in Ghana and his current success overseas.

He posted a throwback photo showing him during his days as a mason in Ghana.

He then posted recent photos of himself after relocating abroad, where he looked healthy and well-fed, with brighter skin.

Source: YEN.com.gh