Nigerian singer Wizkid has described fatherhood as life-changing, adding that it made him see his life differently

The Essence crooner revealed that he would never forget when he welcomed his first child Boluwatife

Wizkid added that seeing he was responsible for Boluwatife changed his life as he started to get his acts together

Wizkid recently had a conversation with a US magazine RollingStone where he talked about the responsibility of fatherhood and his sons' love for music.

Stating that fatherhood changed him, the father of three said he was 21 when he had his first child Boluwatife. According to him, the experience scared him.

He said:

"When I had my first child, I was 21. I’ll never forget. I felt so lost, ’cause I wasn’t sure I was ready to be a father at that point. I was scared I wasn’t going to be a good father to my kids ’cause I [was] still a baby. I was so confused."

After he had his first son, Wizkid said he started seeing his life differently, adding that he realised he was now responsible for another human being. According to him, his first child changed his life, which is why he named him Boluwatife: “As God wishes.”

On his sons' love for music, Wizkid said his first Bolu likes rap music a lot. His last son Zion also likes listening to music and he hums a lot like he does. The singer said he's not sure what he's second son Ayo wants to do yet, however, he would support whatever career his sons' eventually embrace.

American stars attend Wizkid's show in Los Angeles

Wizkid had a tour for Made In Lagos album performed in California at the Wiltern Theatre in the city of Los Angeles and it got people talking.

International celebrities made an appearance at the show and it gave Wizkid's die-hard fans a bragging right about their favourite singer.

Among those who attended the event were American rapper, Wizkhalifa, Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart and British actor, Damson Idris.

