Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, in an interview revealed that he knew that his single with Tems, Essence, was a magical hit

Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, jumped on the remix and it has gone on to win several awards as well as break records

Wizkid disclosed that Bieber reached out to him and sent in his verse after which they linked up together to perform

Wizkid's Essence featuring Tems is unarguably the song of the summer all thanks to Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, who jumped on the remix.

Essence has moved on to break records internationally as it has been widely accepted by audiences in different parts of the world.

Wizkid and Justin Bieber have cooked up more tracks Photo credit; @wiakidayo/@justinbieber

The year 2021 is definitely Wizkid's year and his colleague, Tems, is towing the same path to becoming one of the most listened to.

Justin Bieber on Essence

Bieber tagged Essence song of the summer and when he jumped on the remix, went the extra length to thank Wizkid for letting him in on it.

In an interview with the American entertainment media platform, Complex, Wizkid revealed that Bieber reached out to him for the remix and he sent in a fire verse.

"He reached out to me and he loved the record. He sent the verse and it was just fire."

Bieber went ahead from just sending in a verse to actually recording a short video of his part for the song.

The superstars performed the song together for the first time at Jay-Z's concert in America, a feat that saw the crowd go wild with excitement.

Wizkid also hinted that Essence is not the last collaboration he will do with Bieber as they have more unreleased music together.

“We linked up and we performed it together. We got some more music together as well.”

Essence hits platinum in the United States

Wizkid's Essence with colleague Tems broke records outside the shores of Africa and it was a pleasing feat for both the singer and his millions of fans.

The song went platinum in the United States after selling one million copies under one year since its release.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the award-winning singer and Tems each held their plaques and Wizkid gave an appreciation speech as expected.

The singer appreciated and commended Tems, noting that the world needs to hear her. He also declared that she is in her moment.

