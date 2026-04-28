Weather Alert: Ghana Meteo Warns of Afternoon Rainfall Across Coastal and Northern Regions
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert warning of changing conditions across the country on Tuesday, April 28, 2026
- Mist or fog patches are anticipated over mountainous and forest areas in the early hours, followed by alternating sunshine and cloud cover across the country
- GMet has advised the public to remain cautious and plan activities accordingly due to the likelihood of widespread rainfall later in the day
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert warning of changing conditions across the country, with rainfall expected in several regions from late afternoon on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, into the night.
According to the latest forecast issued on Tuesday, April 28, mist or fog patches are expected over mountainous and forest areas during the early hours of the morning under partly cloudy conditions.
As the day progresses, GMet said most parts of the country will experience alternating periods of sunshine and cloud cover during the afternoon.
However, GMet cautioned that rainfall is likely in many areas within the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors from late afternoon into the night.
The agency advised the public to take note of the changing weather conditions and plan their activities accordingly.
“Mist or fog patches are expected over mountainous and forest zones during the early hours of the morning under partly cloudy conditions,” GMet said.
“As the day progresses, periods of sunshine and cloud will alternate over most parts of the country during the afternoon, with rainfall likely in many areas within the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the night,” it added.
Read the X post below:
GMet warns of possible thunderstorms
In an earlier weather update issued on Monday, April 27, 2026, the GMet announced that most of the country will be cloudy on April 27.
In an update, GMet said there would be mist or fog forming over forest, mountainous and some coastal areas.
it added that sunny weather would prevail across all sectors in the afternoon, with intermittent cloud cover over southern Ghana.
From late afternoon into the evening, however, the agency said thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors, especially in the north.
GMet added that sunny conditions will prevail over a few places in the northern sector.
About the Ghana Meteorological Agency
GMet is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).
Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.
Ashaiman China Mall floods after downpour
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead was flooded during a downpour on September 22, 2023.
Videos shared on X at the time showed staff of the centre wading through floodwaters that were above ankle height.
Some staff members were seen trying to usher customers to safety as a security guard tried to push out some of the water.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.