Kumasi-based Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Michael Kofi Adu, has reportedly passed away after a battle with illness

The news of the popular preacher, musician and actor's untimely passing was recently confirmed on social media

Apostle Michael Kofi Adu's demise has evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

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Apostle Michael Kofi Adu, a popular Ghanaian man of God, musician and actor, has reportedly passed away.

Popular Kumasi-based man of God Apostle Michael Kofi Adu passes away. Photo source: @kofiadu73

Source: TikTok

The news of Apostle Michael Kofi Adu's untimely passing was officially announced on his TikTok page on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

However, the late Ghanaian pastor's friends and colleagues began mourning his demise on social media days before the announcement.

What happened to Apostle Michael Kofi Adu?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of the late Ashanti Region-based man of God remain unknown.

However, according to some reports, Apostle Michael passed away following a battle with some health issues.

Reports indicate that arrangements are being made for the burial of the late popular preacher, who reportedly lost his wife a few years ago.

Apostle Michael's untimely demise has evoked sadness among many of his followers and loved ones, who eulogised him on social media.

The TikTok post announcing Apostle Michael Kofi Adu's demise is below:

Who was late Apostle Michael Kofi Adu?

Apostle Michael Kofi Adu was an Ashanti Region-based man of God, musician and singer.

He was known for his musical collaborations with veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko.

Apostle Michael was also popular for his religious show on Kumasi-based radio station Sikka 89.5 FM.

Popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah passes away after being found unconscious in a guesthouse at Takoradi. Photo source: AnnaStills/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also featured in a short film alongside some top Kumawood actors, including Oteele and Okomfo Kolegae.

The TikTok video of the Apostle Michael Kofi Adu being featured in a movie is below:

Apostle Michael Kofi Adu's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, who mourned Apostle Michael Kofi Adu's demise below:

Tweneboa Kodua commented:

"Ah, Apostle Michael Adu Kofi, you have done it early. Awurade, where are we going 🙆🙆🙆🙆😭?"

Sapaksonezekielsonhazson said:

"Please, someone should tell me it is not true. Why too soon, prophet. All souls will taste death, but you went too early. May your humble soul rest in peace 🙏. Till we meet again."

Madam Tevez wrote:

"Aww, may his soul rest well, with God, all things are possible. It is very painful, but he said that we must give thanks to his name. Hmmm, it is him we trust."

Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah passed away following a visit to a guest house in Takoradi with a married female acquaintance.

The guest house staff found the leader of the Light of Faith Ministry unresponsive in the room after his companion screamed for help in their room.

Reverend Michael Kofi Appiah's passing evoked mixed reactions from his congregation.

Source: YEN.com.gh