Manchester City could lift the Premier League trophy and be hit with a verdict on their 115 charges almost immediately after

An “awkward nightmare” is looming for the Premier League as City chase another title with the legal case still unresolved.

Arsenal lead the EPL standings with 73 points after 34 matches, 3 points ahead of 2nd-place Man City

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Manchester City’s long-running 115-charge case continues to cast a shadow over the Premier League, with a verdict still pending as the club remains firmly in the hunt for another league crown.

Pep Guardiola’s side are once again battling for top spot and could secure yet another title if they finish above Arsenal.

The Premier League risks a chaotic end to the season, as Manchester City's 115 charges verdict is yet to be given. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

However, the unresolved legal case has created an uncomfortable backdrop, with concerns growing that a final decision could arrive shortly after City are crowned champions.

Such timing would place the Premier League in an extremely difficult position. If City were to celebrate lifting the trophy only to then be found guilty of serious breaches, it would trigger major criticism of the league’s governance and decision-making process.

Meanwhile, City have consistently denied all allegations and maintained their innocence throughout the process.

Despite that, uncertainty remains because no official ruling has yet been announced, allowing speculation to continue around one of the biggest cases in English football, as the title race heats up.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City face an uncertain end to the Premier League season as the case involving 115 charges against the club continues to face delays. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Premier League title race could collide with verdict

According to legal experts at The Lawyer, one of the most awkward possibilities for the Premier League is City winning the title while a tribunal simultaneously delivers a guilty verdict.

There is also a remote chance that sanctions such as a points deduction could be imposed quickly enough to alter the final standings, potentially handing the championship to Arsenal instead.

While that scenario is viewed as highly unlikely given the stage of the season, it highlights how complicated the matter has become.

The secrecy surrounding arbitration proceedings has only added to the confusion. With the hearing process taking more than a year and little information being made public, many have been left guessing about developments behind the scenes.

This prolonged silence has intensified frustration among rival supporters, while City fans continue to insist the club will ultimately be cleared.

Man City 115 Charges: Why is the delay?

According to Mirror Sport, one possible reason for the slow progress is the complexity of the case itself. With multiple charges and vast amounts of evidence to assess, reaching a conclusion was always expected to take time.

Another explanation may involve the panel of judges handling the matter. If there are differing views among those responsible for the verdict, discussions to reach a unified outcome could significantly delay any announcement.

Split rulings are often avoided where possible, meaning extra time may be spent trying to achieve consensus.

There is also the less likely prospect of settlement talks between the Premier League and Manchester City.

However, such an outcome would likely require some level of concession from the club, something that would represent a major shift given their firm stance of denying wrongdoing.

For now, the uncertainty remains. With the title race heating up and no verdict yet delivered, the Premier League risks facing one of the most embarrassing scenarios in its modern history if celebrations and punishment arrive at the same time.

Supercomputer predicts 2025/26 EPL title winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Opta’s Supercomputer predictions for the 2025/26 Premier League season, which ranked Arsenal and Manchester City as the leading title favourites.

Before Liverpool lifted the title last season, the Gunners had finished as runners-up for two seasons in a row, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City winning those titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh