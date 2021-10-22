Young Nigerians have at different moments shown that the country is so blessed with many human resources.

They have broken records many people could never have thought possible in their various schools. Before becoming perfect examples to many, some of them had to first conquer their fears and instill a strong trust in themselves.

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at five young Nigerians who have made giant academic strides.

1. Ruqayyah Adelakin

Ruqayyah never set out to break a record at LAUTECH. What spurred her drive was her 100 level result. As she chased the goal, she was dampened along the way.

With news that the biochemistry department had never produced a first class graduate, she was almost distracted. Her effort later paid off as she broke the department's 19-year-old jinx.

2. Halima Yayajo

Halima packed a total of nine awards when she graduated from the Gombe State University. She also emerged as the best student in her department.

Among the awards she got were the best student in medical biochemistry, histopathology, community medicine, and clinical pharmacology.

3. Fatima A. Akinola

The young Nigerian lady graduated from Marshall University in the US with a perfect score grade of 4.0/4.0 and was massively celebrated.

Before the feat, the lady had in 2017 emerged as the best graduating student from the Usman Danfodiyo University as she broke a 42-year-old record.

4. Ofure Ebhomielen

Ofure's story is that of great motivation. While an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan, the lady maintained 7.0CGPA all through her programme. This made her the first female student to ever do so.

After her first degree, she proceeded to America on a scholarship. She said education abroad is far better than what is obtainable at home.

5. Mary Jesulade

Twenty-one-year-old Mary also set a record in LAUTECH. The lady said that she already heard different news about her department even before she started lectures.

Whenever the first class graduate was discouraged, she always told herself:

"People will always air their opinion on subject matters, but it's left to you to manage these opinions the best way you can and prove them right or wrong."

