Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has got people dropping hilarious takes on social media after he decided to call out American rapper and business mogul, Jay Z

It is no news that Eazi himself is fast becoming one of the Nigerian celebs with a good head for business deals and investment

A company which Jay Z co-founded recently closed its second fund with $325m (N133bn) and Eazi took to social media with a word of warning for the rapper

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi is one who has delved into the business side of entertainment, something quite a number of celebrities both home and abroad are doing now.

Ameriacan rapper, Jay Z is one of the bunch and one of the companies he co-founded, Marcy Venture Partners in 2018 recently closed its second fund with a whopping sum of N133bn.

Mr Eazi reacts

Reacting to the news, Mr Eazi took to his Instagram story channel with a post about the closed deal.

The singer called out Jay Z in the caption and urged someone to tell the rapper to stop copying him.

Nigerians react

Eazi's post was greeted with different hilarious reactions and comments on social media, read some of them below:

riccoten:

"What type of weed did eazi consume? Fried, boiled or grilled??"

im_kdc:

"Because you dey date cuppy sister, you dey claim say Jay Z dey copy you."

sexpleasurez:

"Please guys, help me not to take this too seriously - but how did Jay-Z copy him?"

maclean_btc:

"You don Dey find fame reach that side? Temi otedola no reach you again?"

_olugabriel:

"Shey na your dread him copy?"

iamcensiny:

"See investment cruise."

heisixlord:

"Maybe he copy him dread."

