A mysterious cat has stirred intrigue after predicting the outcome of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Champions League first-leg clash

The European heavyweights will battle over two legs for a place in the final, scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30

Bayern head into the tie with a psychological edge, having won their last five meetings against the reigning champions

Nimbus Pronos, a well-known feline predictor, has once again stirred excitement ahead of a huge European clash, with the cat making its pick for the UEFA Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The first leg is set for April 28 in Paris, and as anticipation builds, Nimbus has delivered its verdict in a now familiar fashion.

Nimbus Pronos, the famous cat predictor, forecasts the winner of the PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi-final first-leg tie. Photos by Pau Barrena, AFP Contributor and Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Bayern: Mysterious cat predicts winner

In a video shared online and seen by YEN.com.gh, the cat approached three bowls labelled 'PSG', 'Draw' and 'Bayern'.

After a brief pause and a curious glance at the other options, Nimbus chose to eat from the PSG bowl. By tradition, that signals a win for the French champions in the first leg.

Watch Nimbus' predictions, as shared on Instagram:

The feline oracle has built a reputation for getting big calls right. The viral cat correctly predicted several matches during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and has also nailed outcomes involving top clubs in recent months.

Among its successful calls were fixtures featuring Chelsea, Arsenal and even games involving Newcastle United. It also got the FIFA Club World Cup final right.

That said, it has not been perfect. One notable miss came during the quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Still, its overall record keeps fans talking whenever it makes a prediction.

PSG are winless in their last five matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Match preview

While Nimbus has leaned towards PSG, Bayern will draw confidence from recent meetings between the two sides.

The Analyst reports that the German champions have won their last five encounters against the Parisians, including a 2-1 victory earlier in the competition.

PSG’s record against German teams also raises questions. They have managed just three wins in their last 11 matches, with several defeats in that run, according to UEFA.

However, the French side can point to last season as proof of their resilience. Under Luis Enrique, they recovered from a difficult group stage defeat to Arsenal and went on to eliminate the English side in the semi-finals.

In-form PSG winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reflected on that experience ahead of the game.

"I remember that match [the league phase defeat], we didn't play as well as them, but there were also injuries. In the second half, we showed that we were capable of anything and of beating them, but we didn't score the goals we needed."

On the other side, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany remains confident, even though he will miss the first leg due to suspension.

"We've already won at the Bernabéu this year [against Real Madrid] and won in Paris. Paris are obviously still the Champions League holders, but if any team can take on this challenge, it's us. We know how good Paris are, but we want this game."

UEFA hands Arsenal, Bayern UCL boost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal and Bayern Munich have received a major boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final clashes.

The advantage comes from a new regulation introduced this season, influenced by Arsenal’s experience in the previous campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh