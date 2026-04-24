Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Daddy Lumba's disputed family head, was summoned by the Gborbu Wulomo's office in March 2026 over reports that the musician was buried at his East Legon residence

The Gborbu Wulomo's palace described the alleged residential burial as contrary to Ga custom and demanded Abusuapanin appear before the overlord for a hearing, which he failed to honour

Abusuapanin was confronted by aides from the Gborbu Wulomo's office on April 24 at the Dadiesoabahene's palace in a heated exchange that sparked widespread reactions online

Daddy Lumba’s disputed family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was cornered by members of the Gborbu Wulormo’s Palace to summon him to appear before the Ga overlord.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu clashes with representatives of the Ga Gborbu Wulomo over the alleged burial of Daddy Lumba in East Legon. Image credit: @getinfomedia, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

On March 10, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac was summoned to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on Friday, March 13, 2026.

In a letter from the chief’s office that surfaced on social media, it was indicated that his summons was related to reports about Daddy Lumba's alleged burial at his East Legon residence.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had confirmed during an Ezra TV interview on Thursday, February 26, 2026, that the late musician was buried at his residence, as many had claimed.

The Gborbu Wulomo’s office said the development was troubling because it was contrary to Ga custom and called on the family head to appear before the traditional leader for a hearing.

However, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was unable to adhere to the summons, sparking outrage among the Ga leaders, who vowed to exhume Daddy Lumba’s body if the right things are not done by Abusuapanin and the family.

Below is a TikTok video of Ga leaders speaking about Abusuapanin's burial of Daddy Lumba in East Legon.

Abusuapanin clashes with Gborbu Wulomo’s aides

On Friday, April 24, 2026, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared at the palace of the Dadiesoabahene regarding moves by the Ekuorna Royal Family of Parkoso to remove him from his position.

In a video shared by Gossips24TV on TikTok, Abusuapanin was seen involved in a heated exchange with some Ga traditional leaders believed to be from the Gborbu Wulomo’s office.

The aides were believed to have arrived to serve another summons on the Abusuapanin, who appeared to be unhappy over their intrusion.

The video of the confrontation between Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Gborbu Wulomo’s representatives sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians describing the move to summon Abusuapanin as positive.

Below is the TikTok video of Gborbu Wulomo’s aides attempting to summon Abusuapanin Kofi Owuwu to the chief’s palace.

Daddy Lumba's burial controversy deepens as Ga Traditional Authorities clash with Odo Broni's mother at his residence. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @koforiduaflowers5, @maaadwoa405

Source: Facebook

Wulomo's aides clash with Odo Broni's mother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Gborbu Wulomo's aides clashed with Odo Broni's mother after storming Daddy Lumba's East Legon residence to serve a summons on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In a video, traditional leaders were captured clashing with Aunty Cece, the mother of Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, in a tense encounter that sparked reactions on social media

Source: YEN.com.gh